Every Genshin Impact 4.1 event revealed in Special Program Livestream

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.1 update is packed with multiple exciting events. The 4.1 Special Program livestream provided a peek at these events and their rewards. While the new Archon Quests and map expansions to be added in version 4.1 focus on the Fontaine region, it is expected that the flagship event of the next update will take the Travelers back to Mondstadt and Liyue.

Genshin Impact's 4.1 Anniversary update will host five events that will reward players with Primogems, a new 4-star Catalyst, and much more. Here in this article, we will cover all the upcoming events in version 4.1, along with their expected rewards.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Anniversary update to introduce 5+ events with Primogem rewards

Genshin Impact's 4.1 update will be released on September 27, 2023, and will host many exciting events to celebrate the third anniversary of the game. During the recent version 4.1 Special Program livestream, HoYoverse gave a preview of the new content that will be introduced in the forthcoming update, including all the events and 2023 anniversary rewards. A full list of version 4.1 events is given ahead.

Waterborne Poetry

Waterborne Poetry event (Image via HoYoverse)

Waterborne Poetry will be the flagship event of Genshin Impact's 4.1 update. It seems to feature Hu Tao and Venti in the lead, both of whom will appear on the limited-time character banner during the update's first and second half, respectively. As the main event, it will include several mini-games aside from the main narrative.

Players who complete the Waterborne Poetry event will be rewarded with the upcoming 4-star Catalyst named Ballad of the Boundless Blue.

Here is a list of all the rewards that can be obtained by completing the event:

Ballad of the Boundless Blue

Refinement materials for the free Catalyst

Primogems

Crown of Insight

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Mondstadt weapon ascension materials

Liyue weapon ascension materials

Mondstadt talent materials

Liyue talent materials

Mora

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure event (Image via HoYoverse)

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure is scheduled to be the second event in the 4.1 update. It features a Dodoco-themed minigame which players can participate in after visiting the Knights of Favonius Library during the event duration. Fans might even encounter Klee during Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure.

Players can obtain the following rewards by completing the event:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Mondstadt weapon ascension materials

Mora

Radiant Harvest

Radiant Harvest event (Image via HoYoverse)

Radiant Harvest is expected to be an upcoming underwater event in Genshin Impact. Travelers will have to assist an anxious merchant located at Romaritime Harbor with some underwater challenges. Players will be rewarded with the following rewards upon participation in the event:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Fontaine weapon ascension materials

Mora

The Peaks and Troughs of Life

The Peaks and Troughs of Life event (Image via HoYoverse)

The Peaks and Troughs of Life will be a version 4.1 battle event that players can initiate after interacting with a nervous researcher at the southeast shore of Beryl Region during the event period. Travelers will have to assist the researcher in testing his prototype device in a battle against enemy mobs. It seems the device will be capable of releasing high-pressure shockwaves for increased damage.

The following rewards can be obtained from this event:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Mora

Overflowing Mastery

Overflowing Mastery event (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the most common events in Genshin Impact, and most fans may be familiar with it. During the Overflowing Mastery event, players can obtain twice the amount of Talent materials at the domains by spending the same amount of Resin. It is very useful when pre-farming for certain characters.

Stay tuned for more details about the 4.1 anniversary update.