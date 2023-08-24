Guide to Genshin Impact underwater exploration and Fontaine diving feature FAQs

Genshin Impact has launched the new Fontaine nation, where half of the exploration takes place underwater. The trip is filled with beautiful scenery covered with tons of puzzles, animals, enemies, mechanisms, and useful resources. That said, the community will be experiencing something like this for the first time, and unsurprisingly, it can be a tad bit confusing.

This guide aims to help players familiarize themselves with every feature introduced to Fontiane's diving and underwater travels in Genshin Impact. We will also include some FAQs that will help you get used to the new mechanics quickly.

Genshin Impact guide to Fontaine diving and underwater exploration

New aquatic stamina in Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can start their underwater journey by interacting with Fontaine's Statues of The Seven. Doing so will provide you with a Fontaine blessing called Transoceanic Sourcewater. This replaces the normal stamina bar(yellow) with a new aquatic stamina bar(blue). You also gain the ability to dive underwater not having to worry about drowning or oxygen.

When it comes to exploration, the diving movement mechanics are fairly simple and easy to learn. You can use the aquatic stamina to dash underwater; standing still will replenish it quickly. Players can also use other means to travel around, such as Currents, Water Rings, and Bubble Portals.

Current, Water Rings, & Portal (Image via HoYoverse)

During your travels, you will encounter many puzzles and mechanisms to solve. Although everything beneath the water looks peaceful, it has its own share of hostile creatures. When against underwater enemies, Genshin Impact players can absorb the abilities of Xenochromatic creatures and use them in combat.

Genshin Impact FAQs about Fontaine diving & underwater exploration

1) How to get underwater in Fontaine?

Obtain the Transoceanic Sourcewater blessing from Fontaine's Statues of The Seven.

2) How to combat underwater in Fontaine?

Abosrb Xenochromatic Creature abilities and use them to fight against underwater enemies.

3) How to use underwater abilities?

You have access to a normal and special ability that can be gained from Fontemer Aberrants in Genshin Impact.

4) Best Xenochromatic ability to use?

Armored Crab ability can be considered the best option underwater. It provides both an offensive attack and a defensive shield.

5) How to cut the underwater Seagrass?

Abosrb Hunter Ray's waterblade ability to cut underwater seagrass in Genshin Impact.

6) How to Dolphin Dive?

Only Hydro Travelers and Fontaine characters can perform Dolphin Dive.

7) Best characters for underwater exploration?

Fontaine characters are generally the preferred option when diving underwater. They can leverage the Arkhe system to interact with Pneuma and Ousia mechanisms.

8) How to increase underwater stamina in Genshin Impact?

The new aquatic stamina has currently been capped in the latest version 4.0 update and cannot be increased.

9) Best character for Fontaine diving?

Currently, Freminet is the best character for diving due to his passive ascension, which decreases underwater stamina consumption.

10) How to activate underwater teleport waypoints?

Unlock the underwater waypoints the same manner you do in surface teleport waypoints.

11) How to quickly regenerate aquatic stamina?

Staying still or not using the dash option will quickly replenish aquatic stamina.

12) Is it possible to drown Fontaine underwater?

It is not possible to drown in Fontaine, thanks to its blessing.

13) Will I drown after using all my stamina while diving?

You will not drown underwater after exhausting all aquatic stamina.

14) Can you dive underwater outside Fontaine?

Underwater dicing is exclusive to Fontaine and cannot be performed in other nations.

15) How to heal characters underwater?

Use Recovery orbs (energy-emitting fish) to heal characters and replenish aquatic stamina.