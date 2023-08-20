Genshin Impact Aquatic Stamina guide: Underwater breathing explained

Genshin Impact has finally introduced underwater diving mechanics with its latest 4.0 update. Fontaine is divided into surface and underwater regions that players explore freely after gaining access to this region. This will be the first time for all players in the community to experience diving in-game. The underwater breathing and stamina are entirely different from what players are used to.

Learning about the new mechanics will help you adapt quickly and start exploring the unknown. In this article, players will learn all they need to know about the new underwater breathing and aquatic stamina introduced in the latest Genshin Impact 4.0 update.

Genshin Impact guide to underwater breathing and aquatic stamina

A blessing exclusive to Fontaine nation (Image via HoYoverse)

The highly anticipated region, Fontaine, has brought the new diving exploration mechanic to Genshin Impact. In the version 4.0 update, you can dive underwater to discover new puzzles and other useful in-game resources. It is worth mentioning that you will have to acquire Fontaine's blessing to gain access to diving mechanics.

Obtaining the blessing is pretty straightforward. You just have to interact with any Statue of Seven in Fontaine. This will give access to the Transoceanic Sourcewater that will float beside the active character whenever you are diving.

Expand Tweet

While diving, all Genshin Impact characters have the same abilities and the player is able to switch between different members of the party. Aquatic Stamina is used instead of Stamina while sprinting and cannot be further unlocked.

Aquatic Stamina

The new stamina bar only appears in Fontaine. (Image via HoYoverse)

Aquatic Stamina is a new blue bar that will appear every time characters swim or dive in the waters of Fontaine. As shown in the image above, this new stamina bar is exclusive to the Hydro nation and does appear in other regions. With the help of Transoceanic Sourcewater blessing, the new aquatic stamina allows you to swim or dive underwater 24/7 without worrying about drowning or running out of oxygen.

Genshin Impact players can consume the new blue stamina to gain speed while diving to swim faster.

Recovery Orbs (Image via HoYoverse)

Do not worry if you completely exhaust all the stamina, simply idle around for a while for the blue bar to quickly replenish itself. Another method you can use is recovery orbs. These are energy-emitting fishes that you can touch to replenish health and aquatic stamina.

Overall, Genshin Impact's new underwater regions are filled with tons of mystery and beautiful scenery for you to discover. You will also encounter hidden world quests and tons of useful resources to use. It is recommended that you unlock all the teleport waypoints and learn about all the aquatic combat and creatures to have an easier time exploring underwater.