Genshin Impact: A Certain Notice, A Certain Trifle, A Certain Stamp Quest Guide for Achievement

Genshin Impact's Fontaine is filled with mysteries, World Quests, and treasure chests. Additionally, more quests can open up for players looking to explore the nation of Hydro. For this, it is important to complete the Archon Quest by Chapter IV Act II, before going around and starting a World Quest series.

The series of quests in question here include A Certain Notice, A Certain Trifle, and A Certain Stamp. All three quests can be found within the Commission quest section, each granting 20 reputations EXP upon completion.

To start the series, head to the Statue of the Seven located near the Court of Fontaine, and head inside Palais Mermonia.

A Certain Notice: Genshin Impact quest guide

As mentioned, head to the "Court of Fontaine" Statue of the Seven to start the first quest of the series, named "A Certain Notice."

Head towards the Palais Mermonia located right in front of the statue, and enter the building. Interact with "Iaune" in the hall to start the quest.

Iaune NPC location inside the Palais Mermonia building (Image via Genshin Impact)

After a few dialogues, head to Gattineo at the next table to start the next part of the quest. Next, head to Difor to trigger another cutscene and interact with the several dialogue options. Finally, talk to Roialte to witness the conversion between the three NPCs.

A Certain Trifle: Genshin Impact quest guide

Before starting the "A Certain Trifle" quest, make sure to have the "Semi-Automatic Forging" World Quest completed. This is needed for Estelle, as she is involved in both quests.

Once you're done talking to Estelle and finishing the "Semi-Automatic Forging" quest, head back to Iaune and start "A Certain Trifle."

Install the Keycap option inside Palais Mermonia for the "A Certain Trifle" quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Similar to the first quest step, you will be speaking to characters in the following order: Iaune, Roialte, Cornelia, and Estelle. After securing the Keycap from Estelle, head back to the Palais Mermonia, and install the Keycap as asked. The quest will end after a few more dialogues between the player and an NPC.

A Certain Stamp: Genshin Impact quest guide

Fast-forward time to the next day between 8:00 to 12:00 in the morning. Talk to Iaune to start the quest and get the stamp from Thales in the same location. The final step requires players to "process the document" and follow the on-screen dialogue options. Talk with a few more NPCs, and the quest will eventually end.

The Thales NPC for the stamp in the "A Certain Stamp" quest step (Image via Genshin Impact)

Additionally, you will receive the "A sudden squall" achievement with five Primogems as a reward. You can also choose to head to the Reputation vendor and claim 60 EXP for completing all three quests.