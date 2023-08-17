How to get Fontaine Wind Glider skin in Genshin Impact

The long-awaited Hydro Nation of Fontaine has finally been released in Genshin Impact with the 4.0 update. Naturally, Travelers worldwide are rushing to explore this new region and collect all the rewards that it has to offer. One such highly desirable collectible is the Fontaine-themed Wind Glider skin, called "Wings of Merciful, Wrathful Waters."

Featuring a two-tone blue color scheme, the Wind Glider from Fontaine is one of the coolest ones to be released in the game so far. However, players will have to toil a bit to obtain this item as it can only be received after their Fontaine Reputation has increased to Level 10.

This article will guide gamers on how to unlock the Fontaine Reputation system and all the rewards associated with it.

Guide to unlock Fontaine Wind Glider in Genshin Impact

The first thing you will have to do to obtain the "Wings of Merciful, Wrathful Waters" Gilder skin is to unlock the Fontaine Reputation system. You can do so only after you have completed the Archon Quest Chapter IV Act II - As Light Rain Falls Without Reason.

Once you have completed the required quest, you can unlock the Fontaine Reputation system in Genshin Impact by following the easy steps given below:

After completing the Archon Quest, a World Quest will appear on the in-game map called "Steambird Interview."

Teleport to the Court of Fontaine city at the Teleport Waypoint located near Hotel Debord.

The Steambird location in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Sprint towards the location marked on the map above.

After arriving at The Steambird building, you can find an NPC named Euphrasie on the staircase out front.

Euphrasie, the Chief Editor of The Steambird as seen in-game (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

Interact with Euphrasie, the Chief Editor of The Steambird.

After a small dialogue sequence, you will unlock the Fontaine reputation system.

Similar to other regions, players can earn Reputation EXP in Fontaine by completing quests, exploration, bounties, and requests. However, it's important to note that the weekly limit on bounties and requests is shared across all the countries in Genshin Impact. Therefore, you will not be able to undertake bounties in Fontaine if you have already completed three in any other nation.

Those who are having difficulty in navigating to Euphrasie can refer to the video guide above.

Fontaine Wind Glider and all other Fontaine Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact

All Fontaine reputation rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can obtain a multitude of rewards by increasing their Fontaine Reputation including Wind Glider skin, blueprints, gadgets, and more.

A list of all the rewards from Levels 1 to 10 has been provided below:

Level 1 Recipe - Steak Tartare Level 2 (450 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Distributed Forward Supply DepotMechanistic Lamp - Outdoor LightingFeature Unlocked - Fontaine Mining Outcrop Search Level 3 (500 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Crystalfly Trap Level 4 (550 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Fontaine - Wondrous MachineRecipe - Fruity TrioFeature Unlocked - Fontaine Merchant Discounts Level 5 (600 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Wind-Powered Wind Generator Level 6 (650 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Fontaine Genius Invokation TCG Card BackRecipe - Vessie Chicken Level 7 (700 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Court of Justice's LeisureCourt of Justice's Prosperity Level 8 (750 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Fontaine - Big News NamecardInstructions - Hydroculus Resonance Stone Level 9 (800 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Diagram - Hydro Treasure Compass Level 10 (850 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Wings of Merciful, Wrathful Waters

By reaching Level 10 of the Fontaine Reputation system, players can obtain the Fontaine-themed Wind Glider skin.