Genshin Impact Energy Concentrating Component locations

Several locations in Genshin Impact house Energy Concentrating Components. Getting this item requires battling some specific Clockwork Meka located across Fontaine. This guide will include a map showing all six spots to get seven components, along with detailed information on how to reach them all. The only prerequisite is that you must complete the Road to the Singularity quest to get all these items.

That quest has no prerequisites, meaning efficient Travelers can easily collect all the components in about half an hour. You will be able to open a Luxurious Chest at the end of this guide for a Forgotten Vessel, 30 Primogems, other loot, and an achievement for an extra five Primogems.

Where to find all Energy Concentrating Components in Genshin Impact

White stars equal overworld, red stars equal underground locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The above map shows all seven locations where you can find an Energy Concentrating Component. Three spots are underground, while the other three are in the overworld. Note that one area has two components for you to collect, as covered below.

Locations 1 and 2

Defeating the Clockwork Meka in Road to the Singularity gives you two (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the Road to the Singularity quest will automatically give you two of the necessary Energy Concentrating Components. More specifically, you will obtain them after you defeat the two Clockwork Meka in Kuisel's Clockwork Workshop: Lower Level.

You need to complete that quest to open a locked Luxurious Chest. Fortunately, getting these two components should be pretty straightforward. The following few locations should be simpler to reach.

Location 3

The third location (Image via HoYoverse)

Up next is a lone Clockwork Meka northwest of Mont Esus East. Climb the pillars to see it. Pick up the Ousia Block and shoot at the nearby Pneuma device to start a battle. Defeat the foe to collect your third Energy Concentrating Component.

Location 4

The fourth spot to visit (Image via HoYoverse)

For the fourth location, Genshin Impact players must head to the Teleport Waypoint south of Millennial Pearl Seahorse. An underwater Clockwork Meka can be spotted slightly north of that spot. Beat it to claim your fourth component.

Location 5

Another Clockwork Meka to defeat (Image via HoYoverse)

Attack the Clockwork Meka southwest of the Liffey Region's Statue of the Seven. This Construction Specialist Mek rotates around out in the open, so it's hard to miss. Beating it will grant you the fifth component.

Only two spots remain for Genshin Impact players to visit.

Location 6

A simple path to get to this underground spot (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players might find this spot tricky to access. You can reach it by heading west from the underground Teleport Waypoint next to the Millennial Pearl Seahorse. If you don't know how to get to that boss, make sure to enter the tunnel northwest of the spot covered in Location 4 and go around.

This is where you fight the next Clockwork Meka (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players should be used to defeating these enemies by now. Investigate the Clockwork Meka to start a simple battle and move on to the last location since you only need one more Energy Concentrating Component now.

Location 7

The final spot (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can get the last Energy Concentrating Component from some Clockwork Meka southwest of the northernmost Teleport Waypoint in New Fontaine Research Institute. Now, it's time to use all seven components to open a lock.

How to use Energy Concentrating Components in Genshin Impact

This is where you use the Energy Concentrating Components (Image via HoYoverse)

If you followed this Genshin Impact guide, you should already be close to the entrance of Kuisel's Clockwork Workshop. Go through the tunnels like you did in the Road to the Singularity quest. You will eventually see the locked Luxurious Chest next to a device. Interact with that device to use all seven Energy Concentrating Components.

Then, open the gate. Now, you'll be able to get some free loot from that Luxurious Chest.