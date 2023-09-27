How to unlock Millennial Pearl Seahorse location in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has released two new overworld bosses in the latest version 4.1 update. One of them is called the Millennial Pearl Seahorse, which is the elite form of a Fontemer Aberrant and has the Electro alignment. It can be found inside a huge underground cave located in the northernmost part of the underwater region. You can obtain the ascension materials for Neuvillette by defeating this elite Fontemer Aberrant boss.

However, it should be noted that Millennial Pearl Seahorse does not drop Hydro gems for Neuvillette. Without further delay, this article will provide a guide to unlock the new Fontemer Aberrant boss in the Genshin Impact 4.1 update.

Genshin Impact: Millennial Pearl Seahorse boss location guide

Light up the map by unlocking the Statue of The Seven. (Image via HoYoverse)

To start, you must first light up the map by unlocking the Statue of The Seven in the new region. Next, jump down and go underwater. Now swim all the way to the northernmost part of the underwater region. This is the fastest way to get to the new Millennial Pearl Seahorse boss.

Swim north until you see the cave entrance. (Image via HoYoverse)

In any case, keep swimming toward the northernmost point of this underwater region until you see a huge cave opening, as shown in the image above. There is one Hydroculus near the entrance, collect it. You will also find an underwater current nearby that you can use to travel faster. It will take you straight to the Millennial Pearl Seahorse's location.

This will also open another layer on the map for easy navigation. On a related note, you will find an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems, when you exit the underwater current.

Millennial Pearl Seahorse location. (Image via HoYoverse)

Get out of the water after collecting the chest. You will find a teleport waypoint nearby, which will provide five Primogems upon unlocking. Now, go straight and glide towards the Millennial Pearl Seahorse to challenge it. Here is a list of all the items that can be obtained by defeating it:

Fontemer Unihorn

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver/Fragments/Chunks/Gemstones

Instructor artifact set

The Exile artifact set

Prayers of Wisdom artifact set

Traveling Doctor artifact set

Gladiator's Finale artifact set

Wanderer's Troupe artifact set

You can collect all the rewards listed above using 40 Original Resin. As mentioned previously, Neuvillette is currently the only character in Genshin Impact 4.1 that uses the Fontemer Unihorn for his ascension. However, the Seahorse boss only drops Electro gems, so travelers must challenge other Hydro bosses to get Varunada Lazurite gems for him.

You can also find the guide to unlock the other overworld boss Experimental Field Generator's location in Genshin Impact here.