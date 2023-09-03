7 secret Fontaine chests in Genshin Impact: Locations and how to get them

You can collect over 300 chests and obtain a ton of free Primogems while exploring Genshin Impact's newly released Fontaine region. But it is worth mentioning that there are some treasures that are hidden and are easy to miss. They do not spawn like other chests in the game and require you to perform special and random tasks, such as killing birds or watching two crabs race by the shore.

This Genshin Impact article will showcase the locations of seven such secret chests in Fontaine, which also include a couple of Precious Chests worth 45 Primogems and a guide on how to obtain them.

Genshin Impact: Location and steps on getting the seven secret chests in Fontaine

Chest #1

Dig out the crab and defeat them. (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the teleport waypoint in the north of Court of Fontaine and head toward the shore in the east where you will find several harmless crabs. You need to dig out a few more near the rocks and kill all of them. After this, two bigger red crabs will appear and you must defeat them as well. This will spawn a Precious Chest, worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Chest #2

Burst all the slimes to get the chest. (Image via HoYoverse)

For the next chest, go to the teleport waypoint on the east of the Court of Fontaine and head toward the pillars supporting the aquabus track. Refer to the above map for the exact location. You will find three Anemo Slimes floating around one of the pillars. Defeat all of them using a Bow unit and this will spawn an Exquisite Chest.

Chest #3

Interact with the Sweet Flower and defeat the enemy. (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi and head north to the spot that is marked on the map above. You will find one Sweet Flower placed between two Marcotte flowers. But that Sweet Flower is Pyro Whopperflower in disguise. You must interact with it and defeat the enemy which will then spawn an Exquisite Chest.

Chest #4

Kill all the birds to get the chest. (Image via HoYoverse)

For the next secret chest in Genshin Impact, head to the waypoint southeast of the Elynas region. You will find three houses right in front of you after teleporting there. You need to look for five small white birds nearby and kill all of them. One of them can be found near the flowerbed, while the rest can be seen on the roofs.

Do note that one of the birds is on the backside of the house facing the waypoint you used earlier, so there is a chance you might miss it. This will give you another Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Chest #5

Watch the crab race to get the chest. (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the west coast of the Elynas Region. You will find a small Hilichurl camp and two crabs racing each other. You just need to witness one of them reach the finish line. This will get you an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Chest #6

Hidden co-op chest (Image via HoYoverse)

This chest is a bit special and you can only get it in the co-op mode, so ask a friend to visit your world. Next, teleport to the underwater waypoint on the west side of the Fountain of Lucine and then swim toward the east direction. You will find two flowers in the shape of a heart. Stand in front of them with a friend and an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems will spawn.

Chest #7

Break all the vases (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a huge pool-like area behind Opera Epiclese. You must dive into it and borrow the Xenochromatic Armoured Crab's ability. Next, break all the vases in this underwater area. This will give you a Precious Chest.