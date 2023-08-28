Genshin Impact Fontaine Otter locations for eight hidden chests

The new Fontaine region in Genshin Impact has introduced many new creatures in the game. Players will encounter clever and fluffy creatures called Leisurely Otters during their diving journey. They are one of the most friendly creatures you can encounter underwater. They can be hard to find as they are usually hidden in various locations.

Looking for them benefits the players since they are part of the hidden puzzle. Solving this puzzle will reward players with several common and precious chests. Usually, they are either trapped somewhere or inside an interactive object. This article will cover the otters' locations to solve the puzzle and get the precious chest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to all 8 Otter locations and hidden puzzle

Leisurely Otter (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, all the Leisurely Otters are found underwater but will be far from each other. You should go through the first seven locations and save the last one. This is because the previous chest will appear in the 8th place after all seven otters have been rescued.

After you rescue an Otter, follow it to a nearby location to find a common treasure chest.

Location 1

Destroy the Bullet Barnacle (Image via HoYoverse)

Swim eastward towards the edge of the underwater map in Genshin Impact from the Elton Trench waypoint. In this instance, the Otter is also imprisoned inside a Bullet Barnacle. To free the Otter, use the Armoured Crab's ability close to the Bullet Barnacle.

Location 2

Inside the Bullet Barnacle (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Chemin de L'Espoir southeast waypoint in Genshin Impact and head southeast to a nearby underwater puzzle. You should also find a Bullet Barnacle; the Otter is trapped inside. Look behind the wrecked building to find an Armoured Crab and absorb its ability to rescue the Leisurely Otter.

Location 3

Rescue from Meks (Image via HoYoverse)

You can swim northeast from the previous location in Genshin Impact to find another otter cornered by a Clockwork Mek. This location will be near another ruined building, making it easier to find. Defeat the Clockwork Mek with your underwater skills and rescue the Otter.

Location 4

Trapped behind Invisible Walls (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Annapausis south waypoint in Genshin Impact and proceed south to the barrier that separates the underwater area from Annapausis. Swim up to the debris to find an otter near a crystal and a Blubberbeast. An invisible barrier will prevent you from approaching the crystal directly, so use the Blubberbeast ability to activate the crystal and wake the Otter.

Location 5

Trapped in Wooden Cage (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find one of the otters trapped inside a cage near the Salacia Plain waypoint. Teleport to the area and swim northwest towards the Aquabus center to find the cage in Genshin Impact. Directly interact with the cage to open the gate. You don't need any keys.

Location 6

Trapped in Seagrass (Image via HoYoverse)

The sixth Otter is trapped inside a seagrass southeast of the Thalatta Submarine in Genshin Impact. On your way from the waypoint to this seagrass, absorb Hunter Ray's waterblade ability. It would be best to cut weak links simultaneously with your water blades to rescue the little Otter.

Location 7

Trapped in the box (Image via HoYoverse)

Swim southeast from the previous location until you reach a building with lots of Blubberbeasts in front of it. You will also find an Echoing Conch and a wooden box nearby. The last Otter is trapped inside the box, so break it using your normal or special abilities.

Location 8

Precious Chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Now that you've saved all seven otters, it is time to collect the grand prize. Keep swimming southeast From the previous location, and you'll eventually see a treasure chest icon on your HUD. Note that this precious chest will appear only after saving all seven otters in the title.

You will also be surrounded by Leisurely Otters who will follow you and perform tricks.