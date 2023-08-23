Berrypuff the Blubberbeast is a hidden, time-gated, five-part quest in Genshin Impact where you have to take care of the aquatic creature by performing several tasks in a minimum of two days to complete the secret quest in Fontaine. But it may take longer depending on how you progress. The consecutive parts of the series unlock seven hours after each one's completion.

The objectives are fairly simple, such as feeding the aquatic creature, rescuing its friend, and defeating some enemies. Completing the Berrypuff the Blubberbeast quest will reward you with a Genshin Impact achievement and a Luxurious Chest.

Genshin Impact: How to complete Berrypuff the Blubberbeast quest and get a hidden achievement

Part #1

The Blubberbeast is inside the aquarium. (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the spot shown in the above Genshin Impact map. You will find a large building in that location, which is apparently an aquarium. Enter it and a short cutscene will trigger. You will find an engineer's note about a Blubberbeast called Berrypuff inside the aquarium. Go further in and you will find the said aquatic creature lying on its back. Interact with Berrypuff and feed it a fish.

This will conclude the first part. To start the next part, come back to this location after seven hours.

Part #2

Help the Berrypuff's friend (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the same location and interact with Berrypuff. However, the Blubberbeast won't pay any attention to you. It will refuse to eat and just stare outside, looking at its friend who is trapped inside the waterweed.

Go outside the aquarium and use the Xenochromatic Ray's abilities to cut the seagrass and free the aquatic creature. Next, head back inside and feed the Berrypuff a fish.

Part #3

Defeat the clockwork meka enemies. (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the building after seven hours. You won't find Berrypuff in its usual spot, as it is hiding behind the coral in the middle of the aquarium. Once again, it will refuse to eat the fish and it seems that it is afraid of the two Clockwork Meka enemies outside the building.

Head out and use the nearby Xenochromatic Ray's abilities to defeat the Mekas. Return to Berrypuff and feed it a fish again.

Part #4

Defeat the clockwork meka enemies again and help the Blubberbeast. (Image via HoYoverse)

Once again, return to Berrypuff after seven hours in real life. You will find the Blubberbeast staring at the same spot where you fought the Clockwork Mekas previously.

Go outside of the building to check what is happening. You will see that Clockwork Mekas have returned and trapped Berrypuff's friend. Defeat them and rescue the creature. Now, go back inside the building and feed Berrypuff.

Part #5

Dig where you found Berrypuff to get a Luxurious Chest. (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final part of the main Berrypuff the Blubberbeast hidden quest in Genshin Impact. Return to the aquarium again after the usual interval. Talk to the Berrypuff and leave the aquarium to meet its friend. After a short cutscene, both Blubberbeasts will leave the place. Next, go back inside the aquarium and dig at the spot where you first found Berrypuff.

This will spawn a Luxurious Chest worth 40 Primogems. Opening it will also unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement - Blubby, Chubby, Creative Evolution.

You can meet the Blubberbeasts at Chemin de L'Espoir

Go to Chemin de L'Espoir to meet the Blubberbeasts. (Image via HoYoverse)

There is also a hidden sequel to the Berrypuff the Blubberbeast quest in Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, there are no rewards for this one, so you can skip this part if you wish to.

Teleport to the waypoint in Chemin de L'Espoir, as shown on the map above, and head west. You will find both Blubberbeasts playing together and you can interact with them.