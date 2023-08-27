All 7 mysterious core locations in Genshin Impact: Hidden chests and quest guide

Genshin Impact has introduced several new World Quests in the 4.0 Fontaine update. One of these is the Still Mouthwatering! quest in which players are required to find seven mysterious cores for an NPC named Henri. This is the second part of the World Quest Truly Mouthwatering! and does not appear in-game before completing the first part.

This article will guide the players to the locations of all seven mysterious cores and how to obtain them in the Still Mouthwatering! World Quest.

Genshin Impact mysterious core locations and uses in Fontaine

All mysterious core locations. (Image via Sportskeeda)

After completing the Truly Mouthwatering! World Quest in Genshin Impact, you can engage in the second part of the quest called Still Mouthwatering! by interacting with Henri. He will then ask you to find seven mysterious cores that can be found across Fontaine.

These seven mysterious cores can be found in precious chests that can be obtained after completing an overworld puzzle. At each location, you will come across a Pneumousia Machine whose energy needs to be rebalanced.

Ousia and Pneuma blocks as seen in-game. (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can do so by hitting the Pneumousia Machines with Pneuma or Ousia blocks which can be found in the vicinity of the machine. It is recommended the use a Bow character to hit the targets from a long range.

Once the Pneumousia Machine's energy is rebalanced, waves of enemy mobs will spawn at the location and you must defeat them all in order to obtain the precious chest containing the mysterious core. Repeat this process at all seven locations which are provided in the section ahead.

Location 1

First mysterious core location. (Image via HoYoverse)

The first mysterious core can be found near the waterfall on the western coast of Elynas. You can reach this location by gliding down from the Teleport Waypoint shown in the map above.

Location 2

Second mysterious core location. (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can find the second mysterious core in the southern region of the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi, as shown in the map above. Players can use either of the two southern Teleport Waypoints and reach the mysterious core location in Genshin Impact.

Location 3

Third mysterious core location. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The third mysterious core is located on the eastern core of Elynas, as shown in the map above. The quickest way to arrive here is by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven in the Beryl Region.

Locations 4, 5, and 6

The fourth. fifth, and sixth mysterious core locations. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The remaining four mysterious cores can be found underwater. The fourth, fifth, and sixth mysterious cores are fairly close to each other in Salacia Plains.

You can find the fourth mysterious core just in front of the Pale Forgotten Glory domain, while the other two are beside the two Teleport Waypoints underwater, as shown in the map above.

Location 7

Seventh mysterious core location. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The seventh mysterious core is located in the Thalatta Submarine Canyon. You can use the underwater Teleport Waypoint east from the Court of Fontaine to reach the location in Genshin Impact. The Pneumousia Machine is a little south of the Waypoint.

Once you procure all the seven mysterious cores, you must return to Henri and conclude the World Quest Still Mouthwatering! in Genshin Impact.