Genshin Impact has introduced eight hidden achievements with the Fontaine patch. To obtain those hidden achievements, players must locate and defeat eight Local Legends. It may sound easy to fight, but there are no specific in-game instructions to find these local legends.

But worry not. This article will explain where to find the local legends such as Iron Viscount, Ninianne, and Vivianne of the Lake.

All eight local legend locations and their hidden achievements in Genshin Impact

Iron Viscount

Iron Viscount- First local legend (Image via Hoyoverse)

Iron Viscount is one of the eight local legends of Fontaine and is located underwater, near the small lake in the Beryl region, which can be revealed after solving a simple puzzle.

To solve the Puzzle in the Beryl region, head to the nearest teleport waypoint and glide towards the lake in the North.

Puzzle location to unlock the path to Iron Viscount (Image via Hoyoverse)

Upon reaching the lake, you will find a blue orb called Ousia block and a Golden shining object called Pneumousia storage box. Collect the Ousia block and hit the Storage box to reveal a structure called Water Volume Detection Crystal.

Iron Viscount Lake Puzzle components (Image via Hoyoverse)

There are three such Water Volume Detection Crystals around the lake.

Water Volume Detection Crystal (Image via Hoyoverse)

Move all of them to the center of the lake and Use the Hydrograna or Elemental attacks to apply Hydro to the three crystals. Now a precious chest will appear, rewarding some primogems and other typical Genshin Impact rewards.

All Three Water Volume Detection Crystals in final formation (Image via Hoyoverse)

After solving the Boiling Pool puzzle, you will automatically be transported to a cavern's entrance at Elton Trench.

Cavern location at Elton Trench leads to Iron Viscount (Image via Hoyoverse)

Now enter the cavern and continue moving forward until you see a cave guarded by some Pyro slimes and a Pyro abyss mage.

Defeat those enemies, and now you are only one step away from unlocking the Local legend- Iron Viscount in Genshin Impact.

Final location of the Iron Viscount inside the cavern (Image via Hoyoverse)

After defeating those enemies, you will find three Hydro slime barrels, Wooden boxes, and a Hydro amber inside the cavern.

Trigger them to obtain Hydrograna, and Install them to the three Hydro Cores to unlock the sealed Totem. Now the cave will be filled with Water, and the Iron Viscount will spawn.

Hidden achievement from defeating the Iron Viscount (Image via Hoyoverse)

Defeat the creature to unlock the hidden "Iron Viscount" achievement in Genshin Impact.

Fading Veteran

Fading Veteran- Second Local Legend (Image via Hoyoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint south of Elton Trench and head north for 20 meters. Now dive to the bottom of the trench, and you will find the Fading veteran in Genshin Impact.

Location of Fading Veteran marked on the map (Image via Hoyoverse)

Use Xenochromatic Blubberbeast's ability by holding the computer's E button or pressing the icon in the bottom-right corner on Mobile devices to attack the local legend.

You will obtain the "Fading Veteran" achievement in Genshin Impact upon defeating the legend.

Fairy Knight Twins- Angelica and Medoro

Angelica- Fairy Knight, Medoro-Fairy Knight, Third local legend (Image via Hoyoverse)

Teleport to the Pale Forgotten Glory domain and head east, and you will eventually come across the Fairy Knight Twins named Angelica and Medoro in Genshin Impact.

The location of Fairy Knight Twins' marked on the Genshin Impact map (Image via Hoyoverse)

Defeat the twins to obtain the hidden achievement named "The Fairy Knight Twins."

Dobharcu- Lord of the Hidden

Dobharcu- Lord of the Hidden, Fourth Local Legend (Image via Hoyoverse)

Teleport to the underwater waypoint at Chemin de L'Espoir and head south to find Dobharcu- Lord of the Hidden.

location of Dobharcu- Lord of the Hidden, marked on the map (Image via Hoyoverse)

Use the Xenochromatic Blubberbeast's ability to aim and fire sound waves. Upon defeating the local legend, you will achieve "Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden."

Ninianne of the lake

Ninianne of the Lake- Fifth local legend (Image via Hoyoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint to the North of Elynas and head to the northernmost piece of land on the island to find Ninianne of the Lake in Genshin Impact.

Location of Ninianne of the lake marked on the map (Image via Hoyoverse)

Ninianne of the Lake is a Hydro elemental creature immune to Hydro damage and Frozen reactions. Choose a different response or element-based team to defeat Ninianne and obtain the achievement called "Ninianne of the Lake."

Vivianne of the lake

Vivianne of the Lake- Sixth local legend (Image via Hoyoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint near the 'Echoes of the deep tides' domain and head north to find Vivianne of the Lake in Genshin Impact.

Location of Vivianne of the lake on the map (Image via Hoyoverse)

Vivianne of the Lake is infamous for having a vast HP pool and strong offensive abilities in Genshin Impact. The enemy is immune to Hydro and Frozen reactions. Choose any other element-focused teams to defeat it and obtain the hidden achievement called "Vivianne of the Lake."

Ocean Circuit Judge

Ocean Circuit Judge- Seventh local legend (Image via Hoyoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint near Elton Trench and Head north until you see a giant crab guarding a precious chest. That's it. You found the Ocean Circuit Judge in Genshin Impact.

Location of Ocean Circuit Judge on the map(Image via Hoyoverse)

Defeat it to get the hidden achievement called "Ocean Circuit Judge."

Cortana, Murglesis- Swords of the Gorge

Sword of the Gorge- Eighth local legend (Image via Hoyoverse)

To find the Swords of the Gorge in Genshin Impact, teleport to the underwater waypoint near Thalatta Submarine Canyon and head west until you see two fish swimming. Those two are Cortana, Sword of the Gorge, and Murgleis, Sword of the Gorge.

Location of Sword of the Gorge on the map(Image via Mihoyo)

Approach them to initiate the fight and defeat them to get the hidden achievement "Swords of the Gorge" in Genshin Impact.