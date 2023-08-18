Genshin Impact: Ocean Circuit Judge Local Legend location and achievement guide

Genshin Impact's 4.0 update has introduced a new group of enemies known as the Local Legends in Fontaine. They are all located in different parts of the Hydro region, and Travelers can challenge them to unlock hidden achievements, each worth five Primogems. One of these enemies is called the Ocean Circuit Judge, a massive crab-like monster that can be found in the underwater area near the Elynas region.

Defeating Ocean Circuit Judge will also give you a Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems, along with a hidden achievement. This Genshin Impact article will cover its exact location and also guide you on beating it easily.

Genshin Impact Ocean Circuit Judge: Location and how to defeat it

Ocean Circuit Judge is located underwater near Elynas (Image via HoYoverse)

Ocean Circuit Judge is one of the newly released eight Fontaine Local Legends in Genshin Impact. It can be found in the underwater area near the Elynas region. Its exact location is marked by a red star on the map above. You can find it and a few more small red crabs guarding a Precious Chest.

Since the Ocean Circuit Judge is underwater, you can use any unit to fight it since the combat style is the same for everyone.

Copy the blue crab's abilities (Image via HoYoverse)

There is one thing that you must do before challenging the Ocean Circuit Judge. You will find a couple of small blue-colored crabs nearby, as shown in the image above. Use your Normal Attack against any one of them to copy their abilities. Now approach the Local Legend of Fontaine to begin the battle. Defeating the Ocean Circuit Judge is very simple as long as you time things right.

You must never attack first since they won't work. Always hold your skill, then wait for it to launch its attack, and release the skill right after the attack hits you. This will repel the attack back to the Crab and deplete its health. You can also watch the GIF above for reference. After the Ocean Circuit Judge loses half of its health, it will create a shield.

That said, there is nothing to worry about, and keep using the same strategy. Hold the skill, wait for the enemy to launch its attack, and release the skill when the attack hits you. If you time things right, you should be able to defeat the crab monster in around 20 to 25 seconds. On a related note, you can ignore the smaller red crabs in the location since they are harmless.

Defeating the Ocean Circuit Judge will unlock the hidden Genshin Impact achievement of the same name, worth five Primogems, and also unseal the Precious Chest, which is worth 10 Primogems. So you can get up to 15 Primogems' worth by defeating it.