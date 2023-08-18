Genshin Impact: Swords of the Gorge Local Legend location and achievement guide

There is a new type of enemy called Swords of the Gorge in Genshin Impact. Known as one of the eight Local Legends in Fontaine, this boss can be found in Thalatta Submarine Canyon, an underwater area north of the Court of Fontaine. It is worth noting that this boss is a pair of ray fish monsters called Cortana and Murgleis. You can challenge them to a fight to get a hidden achievement along with a free Precious Chest.

Defeating the Swords of the Gorge is fairly simple compared to other Local Legends in Fontaine. This Genshin Impact guide will reveal their exact location and provide some pointers on how to beat them.

Genshin Impact Swords of the Gorge boss guide and achievement

Swords of the Gorge location on the underwater map in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Swords of the Gorge is a new type of boss and a Fontaine Local Legend located in the Thalatta Submarine Canyon, which is an underwater region north of the Court of Fontaine. Its exact spot is marked with a red star on the map above. To reach this area, you can teleport to the nearest waypoint, slightly swim upwards, and turn to your right.

You will find the two Cortana and Murgleis ray fishes swimming around together. Do note that the Swords of the Gorge boss will start attacking once you get close to them. Hit either of them with your Normal Attack to obtain their Water Blade ability. This will allow you to send an attack that can slice through the water.

From thereon, try to dodge their attacks. This Fontaine Local Legend boss' attack can be fast and inflict a good amount of damage, so do not try to tank any incoming attack.

During the battle, they will form a link to unleash a dual attack, as shown above. This is your cue to unleash an attack and deal damage to the Swords of the Gorge. Hold your Water Blade skill, then aim at the blue orb and release it. This will damage both of them simultaneously. While preparing their dual attack, the ray fishes won't fire anything, so you don't have to worry about dodging.

That said, it is better not to give them too much time and attack the orb with your Water Blade as soon as possible. Defeating the Fontaine Local Legend boss will unlock the hidden Genshin Impact achievement called Swords of the Gorge, which is worth five Primogems.

In addition, a Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems will spawn, so you can earn 15 Primogems from this single fight.