Mysterious Ore locations and How to use them in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's latest 4.1 update has introduced an array of World Quests alongside new areas to explore. While navigating through northern Fontaine, players are bound to come across Mysterious Ores radiating a greenish aura. There are seven of these items spread across the 4.1 map expansion, and finding them all may lead you to a secret room full of treasures.

This guide will showcase all the spots where the seven Mysterious Ores in Genshin Impact can be found. It will also explain how to use them. However, it is important to note that some of these ores are located in areas locked behind specific World Quests.

Genshin Impact: All seven Mysterious Ore locations in Fontaine

All seven Mysterious Ore locations marked on the map (Image via Sportskeeda)

Seven Mysterious Ores are waiting to be found in the Fontaine region of Genshin Impact. Introduced in the 4.1 update, these items are all located north of the Court of Fontaine. Once you find them all and complete a hidden quest associated with them, you will find yourself inside a secret treasure room with two Luxurious Chest, one Precious Chest, and a Hydroculus.

However, before you begin your hunt for Mysterious Ores in Genshin Impact, you will need to complete the following World Quests:

Unfinished Comedy

Road to the Singularity

Treacherous Light of the Depth

After completing these quests, you can begin your expedition to find Mysterious Ores at the locations mentioned below.

Location 1

First Mysterious Ore location (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first Mysterious Ore can be found where the last part of the Unfinished Comedy World Quest takes place. You can use the Teleport Waypoint opened during that mission to reach the relevant spot. You can find the ore inside a walled enclosure marked on this map above.

Location 2

Second Mysterious Ore location (Image via Sportskeeda)

You will come across the second Mysterious Ore while partaking in the Road to the Singularity World Quest. The item can be found at the underground location marked on the map above next to a bookshelf.

Location 3

Third Mysterious Ore location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Similar to the first two, the third Mysterious Ore is also locked behind a World Quest in Genshin Impact. It can be found in the underwater cavern's lowest level, which can be accessed during the Treacherous Light of the Depth quest.

Location 4

Fourth Mysterious Ore location (Image via Sportskeeda)

The fourth item is located inside a newly introduced floating Fontaine Research Institute, marked on the map above. However, obtaining this Mysterious Ore is trickier than others. You will have to swim inside the institution till you reach the rock formation shown in the image below. You can use the abilities of a Xenochromatic Jellyfish to break through it.

Fourth Mysterious Ore is behind the rock formation. (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

Location 5

Fifth Mysterious Ore location (Image via Sportskeeda)

The fifth Mysterious Core can be found at the location marked on above. Upon reaching the area, you will be able to see a giant meka towering amid the surroundings. The ore can be found clutched in its raised arm. You will also find a Hydroculus at this location.

Location 6

Sixth Mysterious Ore location (Image via Sportskeeda)

This sixth Mysterious Ore is quite easy to find. It is located on the upper level of the Colosseum-esque building marked on the map above. You can climb to the pinned area to easily obtain it. You will also find a Radiant Spincrystal beside it.

Location 7

Seventh Mysterious Ore location (Image via Sportskeeda)

The seventh one is a bit tricky to get as well. It is located inside the underwater cavern shown on the map above. Once inside it, you will find a Thorny Cyst at the marked location. You will have to use the abilities of an Xenochromatic Jellyfish to break through the cyst to obtain this last Mysterious Ore in Genshin Impact.

You will also be rewarded with a Luxurious Chest for your efforts.

Seventh Mysterious Ore inside Thorny Cyst (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

You can refer to this visual guide below if you have any difficulty navigating the underwater regions to find Mysterious Ores in Genshin Impact.

How to use the Mysterious Ore in Genshin Impact

Secret Treasure Room in Fontaine (Image via Sportskeeda)

After you obtain all seven Mysterious Ores in Genshin Impact, they will combine with each other in your bag to form Arkhium Stock. You will have to use this item at a mechanism found in the abandoned production area at the Fortress of Meropide to produce Arkhium Lumenite.

You can then use this item to unlock the Secret Treasure room, where you will be able to open treasure chests, a Hydroculus, and some in-game achievements.

