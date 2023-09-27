5 major additions in Genshin Impact 4.1 update

As Genshin Impact 4.1 approaches, there are several rumors and leaks. The next patch will be released in response to the substantial Version 4.0, which delivered the initial sections of the Fontaine region and kicked off the third year of content and primary Archon Quests. Every six weeks, HoYoverse releases new content for their well-liked action role-playing game.

In Version 4.1, the game's content in Fontaine is likely to be expanded with even more story quests to complete. There will also perhaps be a few new locations to discover in the Nation of Justice, both above ground and underwater.

Disclaimer: The article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

New Fontaine Expansion in version 4.1 of Genshin Impact

The newly added regions in Fontaine

Newly Introduced area - Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region. (Image via Genshin Impact)

In addition to the two new playable characters in Genshin Impact 4.1, there will be new regions to discover in Fontaine. Two places will be added to the Nation of Justice, as seen in the image above. Both of them are situated to the north of the Court of Fontaine. The western region, known as Lefaye, appears to be mostly underwater, while The Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering is to the east.

For reference, the second area is where a few floating cubes are visible at a distance from the parts of the map that are already available.

The Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks hint that the Nation of Justice will eventually unveil the Fortress of Meropide along with the two plainly visible regions in Fontaine's leaked map. Earlier in the game, this place was referred to be Fontaine's underground jail. Wriothesley, one of the new playable 5-star characters, rules over this area as a warden.

New Fontaine 5-star characters

Neuvillette, The Chief Justice of Fontaine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Neuvillette and Wriothesley are the two new Fontaine characters Version 4.1 will likely introduce. HoYoverse has partially verified both of them, but leaks offer more details about the heroes themselves. They both claimed to be 5-star catalyst characters.

While it is known that Wriothesley has a Cryo Vision and Neuvillette has Hydro Abilities, hints from the HoYoverse itself suggest that these traits may actually be innate. According to rumors, both characters in Genshin Impact 4.1 are Catalyst users.

If this info is accurate, Wriothesley will be the first Cryo Catalyst character in the game, giving him the potential to use his Normal Attacks to freeze opponents without the use of any special abilities.

Free 4-star Weapon and Six new gacha weapons

Ballad of The Boundless Blue

During the Genshin Impact 4.1 update, travelers can get a brand-new 4-star Catalyst for free. The Ballad of the Boundless Blue weapon and the materials needed to improve it are anticipated to be the prizes for the version 4.1 flagship event.

These are the stats for the forthcoming free Catalyst:

Weapon - Ballad of the Boundless Blue

Base ATK at Level 1 - 43.74

Secondary stat at Level 1- 6.67% Energy Recharge

Passive effect - Normal attack damage is enhanced by 8%, and charged attack damage is raised by 6% for a period of six seconds after a hit. Three stacks maximum; once every 0.3 seconds, this effect can be activated.

Along with this free weapon, there are six more coming to Genshin Impact in version 4.1.

5-Star Weapons of version 4.1

Two of them are the 5-star signature weapons of the upcoming playable characters.

1) Tome of Eternal Flow (Neuvillette first banner of 4.1)

Base Atk at Level 90 - 542 ATK

Secondary stat at Level 90 - 88.2% CRIT DMG

Passive effect - HP is raised by 16%. Charged Attack DMG will increase by 14% for 4s as the current HP rises or falls. Maximum of three stacks; triggers once every 0.3 seconds. 8 Energy will be recovered once you have three stacks or when you refresh the duration of a third stack. One once every 12 seconds, this effect restores energy.

Tome of the Eternal Flow, the signature weapon for the Chief Justice of Fontaine(Image via HoYovere)

2) Cashflow Supervision (Wriothesley second banner of 4.1)

Base Atk at Level 90 - 674 ATK

Secondary stat at Level 90 - 22.1% CRIT RATE

Passive effect - The ATK is raised by 16%. Normal attack damage will rise by 16%, and charged attack damage will increase by 14% for 4 seconds, depending on the current HP. Three stacks maximum; once every 0.3 seconds, this effect can be activated. ATK SPD will rise by 8% when the wielder has three stacks.

4-Star Gacha Weapons

During the 4.1 updates, Genshin Impact will also add four new 4-star weapons. The first half of this update will include a new Claymore and Sword, while the second half will include a new Polearm and Bow.

Freminet holding the new 4-star weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The following are the new weapons' stats and effects:

New weapon name Weapon Type Base ATK Secondary STAT The Dockhand's Assistant Sword 510 ATK 41.3% HP Portable Power Saw Claymore 454 ATK 55.1% HP Range Gauge Bow 565 ATK 27.6% ATK Prospector's Drill Polearm 565 ATK 27.6% ATK

New commission feature in Genshin Impact

In the upcoming 4.1 patch, Genshin Impact will unveil a brand-new feature called the Adventure Encounters. Travelers will be able to claim their daily rewards much more quickly and easily thanks to this upgrade, according to the developers, who discussed it in the most recent Developers Discussion.

New Daily feature in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Third Anniversary rewards and events

Genshin Impact 3rd anniversary (Image via HoYoverse)

The third anniversary's awards seem to be relatively comparable to those from earlier anniversaries. HoYoverse will provide certain awards via in-game mail and other rewards via the "Bathing in Flowing Moonlight" seven-day login promotion. Here is a complete list of this year's anniversary rewards.

The following bonuses are available from the seven-day login promotion for Bathing in Flowing Moonlight:

10x Intertwined Fate

80,000 Mora

18x Mystic Enhancement Ore

8x Hero's Wit

The anniversary prizes are listed below, and they are available through in-game mail:

1x Itty Bitty Octobaby (Companion)

1x Portable Aerodynamic Gelatinous Bubble Generator (Gadget)

1600x Primogems

4x Fragile Resin

The above content summarizes all the things that have or will be added in the upcoming patch of 4.1 in Genshin Impact.