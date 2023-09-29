Genshin Impact hidden Luxurious chest location: Guide and location to get Arkhium Lumenite

Genshin Impact's new 4.1 update introduced several World Quests and Hidden Quests to the game. One such latter option leads players to a secret room where they can obtain one Precious and two Luxurious chests, along with a Hydroculus. However, opening it is a rather tricky endeavor with no clear in-game instructions.

To unlock the secret treasure room, you will first have to obtain seven Mysterious Ores located across northern Fontaine. Once all of them are found, they will be fused together to form Arkhium Stock. You will then have to use the said item to forge Arkhium Lumenite, which functions as the key to the locked door.

This Genshin Impact guide will explain how you can obtain Arkhium Lumenite and reach the hidden Luxurious chests. You can also refer to our guide on all seven Mysterious Ores if you are yet to collect them.

How to get and use Arkhium Lumenite in Genshin Impact to unlock hidden Fontaine Luxurious chests

Abandoned production area of Fortress of Meropide (Image via Sportskeeda)

In order to forge Arkhium Lumenite and complete the hidden quest, you will have to make your way to the marked location inside the abandoned production area of the Fortress of Meropide. Although there are multiple ways to access the area, the easiest one is via the underwater cave housing the Millenial Pearl Seahorse boss monster.

Waterbody towards Fortress of Meropide inside the Millenial Pearl Seahorse cavern (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can dive towards the Fortress of Meropide from the waterbody at the end of the cavern, marked on the map above.

First room with door unlock mechanism guarded by Meka (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

While making your way through the long passage towards the abandoned production area, you will first come across a room that holds a mechanism and a Hydroculus, guarded by a Meka. You must defeat the enemy and activate the device to unlock the door in order to progress further.

Activate the press in the abandoned production area (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

Once you reach the production area, you will be able to see a device in front. You can use it to activate the press. However, it will not function and will ask you to ensure the pipe pressure in the press is normal before you put the Arkhium Stock in and activate the machine.

How to fix pipe pressure (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

There are three pipes in the surroundings that are releasing steam, and you must turn the Handwheel on each one to fix the pressure. Two of these are on the left and right sides, while the third one, which is a little tricky, is located behind the giant machine.

Third pipe pressure solution (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

While fixing the pipe pressure at two of the locations is relatively easy, the third one located behind the machine might be a bit challenging. Here you will not find a Handwheel to turn, therefore you must jump to the bottom and defeat the Meka enemies to retrieve the Handwheel and a Meshing Gear. Once you attach them to the pipe, you can turn the Handwheel to fix the pipe pressure in Genshin Impact.

Put Arkhium Stock in the machine (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

You must then go to the press and insert the Arkhium Stock. You will then see the activation mechanism turn blue, meaning it can switched on now. It will first prompt you with "Activate the power supply system." Select that and wait for a brief overview of the place. The device will then show another prompt saying "Activate the press," which is what we have to do in order to forge Arkhium Lumenite.

How to forge Arkhium Lumenite (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

As the machine begins the forging process, you will be asked to select the "Press" prompt a few times. Afterwards, you will face an error saying the machine is overheating, and multiple Pyro Slimes will spawn around it. You must defeat them all.

Once all of them are defeated, jump down to break a rock formation. Doing so will flood the room with water, while also cooling down the machine in Genshin Impact. You must then go back to the device and keep selecting the "Press" prompts to continue forging.

How to drain the forge (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

After a few moments, you will be told that some water has entered the machine and therefore, you will have to drain the flooded water. You can do so by interacting with a mechanism found near the entrance of the forge. However, in order to drain it, you will first have to dive underwater and clear the Red Meanies.

Then go back to the first device and start selecting the "Press" prompts again till a cutscene ensues. Following the cutscene, go to the machine and you will obtain Arkhium Lumenite in Genshin Impact.

Where to use Arkhium Lumenite in Genshin Impact

Secret treasure room location (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Arkhium Lumenite can be used in Genshin Impact to unlock the Narzissenkreuz Vault at the location shown on the map above. The secret vault room is called Bravais' Hidden Study, and its door can be opened by using the Arkhium Lumenite on the device beside the door.

Inside Bravais' Hidden Study, you will find two Luxurious chests, one Precious chest, and some other in-game rewards. You will also be awarded with achievements for completing this Hidden Quest.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.