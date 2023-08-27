Genshin Impact Fontaine Aircraft locations, chests, and achievement

HoYoverse has released a new exploration mechanic officially called The Miraculous Antoine Roger Aircraft for Genshin Impact's Fontaine region. Note that this article will refer to the new inclusion as "Aircraft" or "ship" since either of these is much shorter. To activate this mechanic, simply hit the ship's engine with a nearby Ousia or Pneuma block. Completing a trip on each available aircraft will also reward you with chests and a hidden Genshin Impact achievement.

In addition, you will be able to collect a few Hydroculi along the way. Genshin Impact currently has eight aircraft challenges in Fontaine, and this article will showcase the locations of all of them.

Genshin Impact: All eight aircraft locations in Fontaine

Aircraft 1

The first aircraft (Image via HoYoverse)

Aircraft 1 is located on the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi. Simply teleport to the waypoint on that mountain and head south. To start the aircraft, collect the nearby energy block and hit the engine. You'll be interrupted in getting this ship to its destination due to pneumousia imbalance, which you can correct by collecting a pneuma block after defeating some Hydro slimes.

A remarkable chest will spawn when the aircraft reaches its target location. In addition, you will also find a Hydroculus when you reach that area. On a related note, completing a trip for the first time on any ship will unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement called Sogno di Volare, worth five Primogems.

Aircraft 2

Second aircraft (Image via HoYoverse)

Aircraft 2 is located at the base of the mountain in the Elynas region's center. Teleport to the waypoint marked on the map above and head south. You will find two Clockwork Mekas guarding the ship. Defeat them, collect the Ousia block, and start the aircraft. This time, a few Anemo slimes will make it hard for you to reach your destination. Use a Bow character to defeat them and resume your journey.

A Remarkable Chest will spawn when you reach the destination in Genshin Impact.

Aircraft 3

Third aircraft (Image via HoYoverse)

For Aircraft 3, teleport to the Statue of The Seven in Elynas and head east. Once again, you will find two Clockwork Mekas guarding the ship. Defeat them and start the aircraft. During the trip to your destination, you will come across a few Hilichurls. Use a Bow user to hit the wooden barrel near them and clear the obstructions.

You will be rewarded with another Remarkable Chest at the end of this trip.

Aircraft 4

Fourth aircraft (Image via HoYoverse)

The next aircraft is located near a teleport waypoint in West Elynas. You can just head southwest from the waypoint and follow the path. You will face more Clockwork Mekas. Board the aircraft after defeating them. This time, you will be interrupted by a couple of Hilichurls and Anemo slimes. Use a Bow character to defeat the latter. Upon reaching the destination, you will get a Remarkable Chest.

Aircraft 5

Fifth aircraft location (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth aircraft is located on the mountain peak at the center of Elynas. You can use the teleport waypoint to get there. When you go to the peak for the first time, you will find a Hilichurl Ranger. Defeat it and use the Hydro teleporter shown in the image above. It will take you to the aircraft that is on standby. Hit the engine with the Pneuma energy block to start the airship in Genshin Impact.

Fortunately, there will be no interruptions this time. In addition, you will get a Remarkable Chest and a Hydroculus when you reach the destination.

Aircraft 6

Sixth aircraft (Image via HoYoverse)

For the sixth aircraft, use the teleport waypoint northwest of the Court of Fontaine and head further west. Defeat the two Clockwork Meka dogs guarding this area and launch the aircraft. Your trip will be interrupted a few times by Anemo Slimes. Use a Bow character to deal with them. When the aircraft reaches its destination, another Remarkable Chest will spawn.

In addition, you will also find a Hydroculus and a Luxurious Chest at this location, worth 10 Primogems.

Aircraft 7

Seventh aircraft (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Aircraft 7 in the middle of the lake located north of the Court of Fontaine. However, it is restrained by waterweeds and you must go underwater to free it by using a nearby Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray's waterblade ability. Once that is done, climb the aircraft and start it. The trip is rather short and an Exquisite Chest will spawn when you reach your destination.

Furthermore, you will find a Hydroculus and a secret challenge on a blue floating platform right in front of the aircraft. If you complete the challenge, you will get another Exquisite Chest in Genshin Impact.

Aircraft 8

The eighth aircraft (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final aircraft in Genshin Impact's Fontaine region, and it only appears after you have completed all the aforementioned seven trips. You can find this ship near the teleport waypoint marked on the map above and the giant dragon skull on the east of Elynas.

Luckily, you won't find any enemy interruptions in this route. The trip will end with a Common Chest.