Genshin Impact Fontaine Fishing locations

HoYoverse has introduced several new fishing locations in Genshin Impact's Fontaine region. Travelers can go to these spots and collect new species of fish in the game. Fishing in Genshin Impact also gives several rewards, such as achievements, making materials for dishes, decorating Serenitea Pot, and even trading them to get a weapon from the regional Fishing Association group.
This article will list all eight fishing locations in Fontaine, along with the species found in these spots and their spawn time. But before that, travelers should go talk to the Fishing Association NPC to obtain all the baits.
All 8 Fontaine Fishing locations in Genshin Impact 4.0
1) Elynas: South Side Mountains
Genshin Impact players can catch six types of fish in the South Side Mountain of Elynas. There is a small pool near a waterfall and a broken bridge. Here is a list of all the fishes and their spawn timings:
Day (6:00 - 18:00)
- Blazing Heartfeather Bass
- Streaming Axe Marlin
- Maintenance Mek: Water Body Cleaner
Night (18:00 - 6:00)
- Rippling Heartfeather Bass
- Streaming Axe Marlin
- Maintenance Mek: Situational Controller
2) Elynas: Northeast Beach
This fishing spot is close to the teleport waypoint in Northeast Beach, Elynas. Genshin Impact players can find five fish species in this location:
Day (6:00 - 18:00)
- Maintenance Mek: Water Body Cleaner
- Sandstorm Angler
Night (18:00 - 6:00)
- Maintenance Mek: Situation Controller
- Maintenance Mek: Initial Configuration
- Rippling Heartfeather Bass
3) Elynas: Eastern Shoal
This spot is located near a Waverider waypoint northeast of the Statue of The Seven in Elynas. There are five different species in this location:
Day (6:00 - 18:00)
- Blazing Heartfeather Bass
- Streaming Axe Marlin
Night (18:00 - 6:00)
- Rippling Heartfeather Bass
- Maintenance Mek: Initial Configuration
- Streaming Axe Marlin
4) Court of Fontaine: City Wall Southern Arc
This fishing spot is located south of the Court of Fontaine. Interestingly, this location has only four types of fish, two of which are available at all times:
Day (6:00 - 18-00)
- Maintenance Mek: Water Body Clear
- Medaka
- Streaming Axe Marlin
Night (6:00 - 18:00)
- Maintenance Mek: Situation Controller
- Medaka
- Streaming Axe Marlin
5) West Slopes of Mont Automnequi
This is the only fishing spot in the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi. There are four species of fish in this location:
Day (6:00 - 18:00)
- Maintenance Mek: Water Body Cleaner
- Blazing Heartfeather Bass
- Medaka
Night (18:00 - 6:00)
- Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection
- Blazing Heartfeather Bass
- Medaka
6) Fishing Boat in the lake
There is one Fishing Boat in the middle of the Lake of Fontaine. Genshin Impact players can get here by teleporting to the nearby underwater waypoint and swimming upward. Here is a list of all the fishes found in this spot:
Day (6:00 - 18:00)
- Streaming Axe Marlin
- Blazing Heartfeather Bass
Night (18:00 - 6:00)
- Rippling Heartfeather Bass
- Streaming Axe Marlin
- Maintenance Mek: Initial Configuration
7) Fountain of Lucine: West Shoal
This fishing spot is located slightly west of the Icewind Suit boss area near the Fountain of Lucine. Travelers can find the following species of fish in this location:
Day (6:00 - 18:00)
- Streaming Axe Marlin
- Blazing Heartfeather Bass
Night (19:00 - 6:00)
- Streaming Axe Marlin
- Maintenance Mek: Situation Controller
- Maintenance Mek: Initial Configuration
8) Fontaine Fishing Association
There is a fishing spot right next to Fontaine's Fishing Association NPC. On a related note, there is a hidden Genshin Impact World Quest that automatically triggers when players catch one fish in this location. Here is a list of all the fishes found in this area:
Morning (6:00 - 18:00)
- Blazing Heartfeather Bass
- Streaming Axe Marlin
- Maintenance Mek: Water Body Clear
Night (18:00 - 6:00)
- Rippling Heartfeather Bass
- Streaming Axe Marln
- Maintenance Mek: Situation Controller
This concludes the list of all the fishing locations in Fontaine. As mentioned, Genshin Impact players can use these fishes to trade items from the Fishing Association or use them as decorations in Serenitea Pot.