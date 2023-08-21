Genshin Impact Fontaine Fishing locations

HoYoverse has introduced several new fishing locations in Genshin Impact's Fontaine region. Travelers can go to these spots and collect new species of fish in the game. Fishing in Genshin Impact also gives several rewards, such as achievements, making materials for dishes, decorating Serenitea Pot, and even trading them to get a weapon from the regional Fishing Association group.

This article will list all eight fishing locations in Fontaine, along with the species found in these spots and their spawn time. But before that, travelers should go talk to the Fishing Association NPC to obtain all the baits.

All 8 Fontaine Fishing locations in Genshin Impact 4.0

1) Elynas: South Side Mountains

South Side Mountains (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can catch six types of fish in the South Side Mountain of Elynas. There is a small pool near a waterfall and a broken bridge. Here is a list of all the fishes and their spawn timings:

Day (6:00 - 18:00)

Blazing Heartfeather Bass

Streaming Axe Marlin

Maintenance Mek: Water Body Cleaner

Night (18:00 - 6:00)

Rippling Heartfeather Bass

Streaming Axe Marlin

Maintenance Mek: Situational Controller

2) Elynas: Northeast Beach

Northeast Beach (Image via HoYoverse)

This fishing spot is close to the teleport waypoint in Northeast Beach, Elynas. Genshin Impact players can find five fish species in this location:

Day (6:00 - 18:00)

Maintenance Mek: Water Body Cleaner

Sandstorm Angler

Night (18:00 - 6:00)

Maintenance Mek: Situation Controller

Maintenance Mek: Initial Configuration

Rippling Heartfeather Bass

3) Elynas: Eastern Shoal

Eastern shoal (Image via HoYoverse)

This spot is located near a Waverider waypoint northeast of the Statue of The Seven in Elynas. There are five different species in this location:

Day (6:00 - 18:00)

Blazing Heartfeather Bass

Streaming Axe Marlin

Night (18:00 - 6:00)

Rippling Heartfeather Bass

Maintenance Mek: Initial Configuration

Streaming Axe Marlin

4) Court of Fontaine: City Wall Southern Arc

City wall (Image via HoYoverse)

This fishing spot is located south of the Court of Fontaine. Interestingly, this location has only four types of fish, two of which are available at all times:

Day (6:00 - 18-00)

Maintenance Mek: Water Body Clear

Medaka

Streaming Axe Marlin

Night (6:00 - 18:00)

Maintenance Mek: Situation Controller

Medaka

Streaming Axe Marlin

5) West Slopes of Mont Automnequi

West Slopes of Mont Autoumnequi (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the only fishing spot in the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi. There are four species of fish in this location:

Day (6:00 - 18:00)

Maintenance Mek: Water Body Cleaner

Blazing Heartfeather Bass

Medaka

Night (18:00 - 6:00)

Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection

Blazing Heartfeather Bass

Medaka

6) Fishing Boat in the lake

Fishing boat (Image via HoYoverse)

There is one Fishing Boat in the middle of the Lake of Fontaine. Genshin Impact players can get here by teleporting to the nearby underwater waypoint and swimming upward. Here is a list of all the fishes found in this spot:

Day (6:00 - 18:00)

Streaming Axe Marlin

Blazing Heartfeather Bass

Night (18:00 - 6:00)

Rippling Heartfeather Bass

Streaming Axe Marlin

Maintenance Mek: Initial Configuration

7) Fountain of Lucine: West Shoal

Fountain of Lucine west shoal (Image via HoYoverse)

This fishing spot is located slightly west of the Icewind Suit boss area near the Fountain of Lucine. Travelers can find the following species of fish in this location:

Day (6:00 - 18:00)

Streaming Axe Marlin

Blazing Heartfeather Bass

Night (19:00 - 6:00)

Streaming Axe Marlin

Maintenance Mek: Situation Controller

Maintenance Mek: Initial Configuration

8) Fontaine Fishing Association

Fishing Association (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a fishing spot right next to Fontaine's Fishing Association NPC. On a related note, there is a hidden Genshin Impact World Quest that automatically triggers when players catch one fish in this location. Here is a list of all the fishes found in this area:

Morning (6:00 - 18:00)

Blazing Heartfeather Bass

Streaming Axe Marlin

Maintenance Mek: Water Body Clear

Night (18:00 - 6:00)

Rippling Heartfeather Bass

Streaming Axe Marln

Maintenance Mek: Situation Controller

This concludes the list of all the fishing locations in Fontaine. As mentioned, Genshin Impact players can use these fishes to trade items from the Fishing Association or use them as decorations in Serenitea Pot.