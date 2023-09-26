Charlotte is an upcoming Cryo character in Genshin Impact. HoYoverse has already announced her availability as a playable unit, and she will be released in the upcoming 4.2 update. Luckily, a couple of new leaks have shared all the materials needed to max ascend her and her kit details. On that note, travelers can pre-farm almost all the items to level her up, with the exception of the weekly boss item, which will be available in version 4.2.

According to the Genshin Impact leaks, Charlotte is speculated to be a Catalyst user and will likely be a healer that scales from her ATK. This article will showcase all the materials needed to max her and briefly discuss her potential kit.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks show materials required for Charlotte's ascension

As per the Genshin Impact leaks, Charlotte is a 4-star Cryo character who uses a Catalyst as her weapon. Here is a list of items that are needed to max ascend her as well as raise all three of her talent levels to 10:

Shivada Jade Sliver x1

Shivada Jade Fragment x9

Shivada Jade Chunk x9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x6

Beryl Conch x168

Meshing Gear x36

Mechanical Spur Gear x96

Artificed Dynamic Gear x129

Teachings of Justice x9

Guide to Justice x63

Philosophies of Justice x114

Tubion Device x46

The Tubion Device is an ascension item that can be obtained by defeating the Experimental Field Generator. All the items listed above can be pre-farmed to level up Charlotte quickly. However, the weekly boss that will drop the items needed to max her talents is currently unknown. It is likely that Genshin Impact will release a new boss in version 4.2.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks share Charlotte's potential kit details

Being a Catalyst user, all of Charlotte's attacks will do Cryo DMG. Her Arkhe energy appears to be Pneuma alignment. Here is a quick overview of her Normal Attack talent:

Normal Attack: Performs up to three attacks that do Cryo DMG.

Performs up to three attacks that do Cryo DMG. Charged Attack: Consumes Stamina and deals AoE Cryo DMG. Summons a Spiritbreath Thorn that does Pneuma-aligned Cryo DMG.

Consumes Stamina and deals AoE Cryo DMG. Summons a Spiritbreath Thorn that does Pneuma-aligned Cryo DMG. Plunging Attack: Regular Plunged Attack like other Catalyst units.

Her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks are pretty simple and straightforward.

Elemental Skill

Based on the Genshin Impact leaks, Charlotte's Elemental Skill has two versions, and they have the following effects:

Tap: Deals AoE Cryo DMG to enemies in front of her and applies Snappy Silhouette status to a maximum of five enemies. While this effect is active, it will deal Cryo DMG to all the marked opponents at specific intervals.

Deals AoE Cryo DMG to enemies in front of her and applies Snappy Silhouette status to a maximum of five enemies. While this effect is active, it will deal Cryo DMG to all the marked opponents at specific intervals. Hold: Allows her to move freely and mark up to five enemies to deal Cryo DMG. Holding the skill longer applies the Focused Impression status on enemies, dealing additional damage.

Charlotte's Elemental Skill is very similar to Nahida's, with the only difference being their Elements.

Elemental Burst

Using Charlotte's Elemental Burst initially deals Cryo DMG to enemies and heals the entire party based on her ATK. At the same time, she creates a Verified Scene field that does the following:

Periodically deals Cryo DMG to enemies inside the field.

Continuously heals the active member based on Charlotte's ATK.

It should be noted that her Elemental Burst has two separate healing effects. The first one heals the entire party, while the other only heals the active unit inside the Verified Scene field.

Passive talents

Here is a list of Charlotte's passive talents based on the Genshin Impact leaks:

Moment of Impact: When an enemy marked by Focused Impression is defeated, her skill cooldown decreases by 2s. This effect can be triggered four times every 12 seconds.

When an enemy marked by Focused Impression is defeated, her skill cooldown decreases by 2s. This effect can be triggered four times every 12 seconds. Diversity Survey: For every Fontainian party member, Charlotte receives a 5% healing bonus. For every non-Fontainian teammate, she gains a 5% Cryo DMG bonus.

For every Fontainian party member, Charlotte receives a 5% healing bonus. For every non-Fontainian teammate, she gains a 5% Cryo DMG bonus. First-Person Shooter: This is a unique skill, and it is related to taking in-game photos.

Constellations

Below are all six of Charlotte's potential Constellations:

C1: Increases her healing on her Burst.

Increases her healing on her Burst. C2: Depending on the number of opponents (1/2/3 or more) hit by her skill, her attack will increase by 10%/20%/30% for 12 seconds.

Depending on the number of opponents (1/2/3 or more) hit by her skill, her attack will increase by 10%/20%/30% for 12 seconds. C3: Increases Burst level by 3.

Increases Burst level by 3. C4: Does 10% more damage to enemies marked by her Skill and restores 2 Energy 5 times every 20 seconds.

Does 10% more damage to enemies marked by her Skill and restores 2 Energy 5 times every 20 seconds. C5: Increases Skill level by 3.

Increases Skill level by 3. C6: When the active unit hits an enemy marked by Focused Impression with Normal Attack or Charged Attack, there will be a follow-up attack that does 180% of Charlotte's ATK as Cryo DMG and heals the active unit by 42% of Charlotte's ATK.

It appears that unlocking Charlotte's Constellation increases her damage and makes her healing a lot better. Her exact release date is currently unknown, but a few leaks suggest that she will be in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.2.