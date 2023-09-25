Genshin Impact Charlotte kit leaks: Skill, Burst abilities and constellations explained

Charlotte is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. She is expected to be a 4-star Catalyst unit, and her kit has finally been leaked, courtesy of Mero. It seems she can be used as both a sub-DPS and a healer. Her Elemental Skill is very similar to Nahida's, which allows her to mark enemies and deal Cryo damage.

Charlotte's Elemental Burst heals the entire party and also deals damage to enemies at the same time. This Genshin Impact article will go over her entire kit, including her constellations. Note that the following info is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.2: Chartotte's entire kit leaked

Charlotte is an upcoming Cryo Catalyst unit in Genshin Impact, and her Arkhe alignment is speculated to be Pneuma. Here is a list of her basic attacks from her Normal Attack talent:

Normal Attack: Aims at her target and performs up to three attacks, dealing Cryo DMG.

Aims at her target and performs up to three attacks, dealing Cryo DMG. Charged Attack: Consumes Stamina to deal a Cryo DMG in a small AoE and summons a Spiritbreath Thorn that deals additional Pneuma-aligned Cryo DMG.

Consumes Stamina to deal a Cryo DMG in a small AoE and summons a Spiritbreath Thorn that deals additional Pneuma-aligned Cryo DMG. Plunging Attack: This is just a regular Plunged Attack like other Catalyst units.

With this out of the way, the next section will cover Charlotte's other abilities, including Elemental Skill and Burst.

Charlotte's Leaked Elemental Skill

Charlotte's Elemental Skill has two versions, and they have the following effects:

Press: She will use her Kamera to deal AoE Cryo DMG to enemies in front of her and apply Snappy Silhouette status to a maximum of five enemies. While this effect is active, the marked opponents will receive Cryo DMG at specific intervals.

She will use her Kamera to deal AoE Cryo DMG to enemies in front of her and apply Snappy Silhouette status to a maximum of five enemies. While this effect is active, the marked opponents will receive Cryo DMG at specific intervals. Hold: Her Hold skill is similar to Nahida's. It will allow her to move freely and mark up to five enemies to deal Cryo DMG. If her skill is held longer, the enemies will be marked by Focused Impression, and she will deal more damage, but her cooldown will also be higher.

You can check the exact damage scaling on the post above.

Charlotte's Elemental Burst leaks

Charlotte's Elemental Burst is pretty straightforward. Upon casting it, she will create a field called Verified Scene that will deal Cryo DMG to enemies in its AoE and heal the entire party based on her max ATK. While this effect is active, it will also do the following:

Charlotte's Burst will deal Cryo DMG to enemies at specific intervals inside the field.

The active character will also get continuously healed based on Charlotte's ATK.

According to Genshin Impact leaks, Charlotte's Elemental Burst has two healing effects; one at the beginning, which applies to the entire party, and the other only heals the active unit while her Burst is active.

Passive abilities

Based on the leaks, Charlotte has three passive abilities like most other characters in Genshin Impact:

Moment of Impact: Whenever an enemy marked by Focused Impression from Charlotte's hold skill is defeated, her skill cooldown will decrease by two seconds. This effect can be triggered only four times every 12 seconds.

Whenever an enemy marked by Focused Impression from Charlotte's hold skill is defeated, her skill cooldown will decrease by two seconds. This effect can be triggered only four times every 12 seconds. Diversity Survey: Charlotte receives a 5% healing bonus for every Fontainian unit in the team and a 5% Cryo DMG bonus for every non-Fontainian unit in the team.

Charlotte receives a 5% healing bonus for every Fontainian unit in the team and a 5% Cryo DMG bonus for every non-Fontainian unit in the team. First-Person Shooter: This is a unique passive and a first of its type. It is related to taking in-game photos. It is currently unclear how exactly it works.

Her first two passives are really good for her as a unit, allowing her to cast her abilities faster and deal more damage.

Charlotte's constellation

Here is a list of her constellations and their effects in Genshin Impact:

C1: Her C1 increases her healing upon using her burst.

Her C1 increases her healing upon using her burst. C2: Depending on the number of opponents (1/2/3 or more) hit by her skill, her attack will increase by 10%/20%/30% for 12 seconds.

Depending on the number of opponents (1/2/3 or more) hit by her skill, her attack will increase by 10%/20%/30% for 12 seconds. C3: Increase burst level by three.

Increase burst level by three. C4: She will deal 10% more damage to enemies marked by her skill and also restore two energy five times every 20 seconds.

She will deal 10% more damage to enemies marked by her skill and also restore two energy five times every 20 seconds. C5: Increase skill level by three.

Increase skill level by three. C6: Whenever an active unit's Normal or Charged Attack hits an enemy marked by Charlotte's hold skill, there will be a follow-up attack which will deal 180% of Charlotte's ATK as Cryo DMG and also heal the active unit by 42% of Charlotte's ATK.

Getting more constellation will certainly make Charlotte a lot better as a unit than she already is at C0. Genshin Impact players can pull her while trying to pull for Furina as well.