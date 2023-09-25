Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks, Furina and Charlotte splash arts, Whale Weekly boss, and more

HoYoverse is anticipated to release Charlotte and the Hydro Archon Furina in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update, according to recent leaks. On that topic, Mero, one of the most reliable leakers, has disclosed the potential splash art for both of the characters. In addition, there have been a number of leaks relating to the New World Boss, future banners, and potential kits and abilities of the future characters.

In the following article, we will discuss the recent leaks that surfaced regarding Furina and Charlotte Splash Arts, Childe Whale Weekly's boss, and more.

Note: The information offered in this article is from questionable sources and may not accurately represent the final version.

Genshin Impact leaks regarding Furina and Charlotte splash arts, New Weekly Boss, and more

Leaked Furina and Charlotte Splash Art and kit

Furina, the Hydro Archon, and Charlotte, a reporter from Steambird

Furina is a unit of support, according to the leaker

Trustworthy leaker Mero provided the link to Furina's probable splash art in the Reddit thread mentioned above. The Hydro Archon is expected to be introduced during Genshin Impact 4.2's initial phase, according to speculation. Furina is shown clutching a sword in the leaked splash image, indicating that she is a Sword user.

There are a few pre-beta leaks that show off Furina's potential equipment. She appears to be able to transition between Pneuma and Ousia alignments. Her Elemental Skill will have varied results depending on which is activated. Her talent summons three animals when she is in the Pneuma state, and it also does damage to opponents based on the attacks made by the on-field unit.

Furina's Elemental Skill in the condition of Ousia, on the other hand, will call forth something that will heal the on-field unit. She only has one variant of her Elemental Burst, which increases the damage of the whole party while draining their HP. She also possesses a stack of some kind with a 500 C0 maximum. The benefits of her boost will increase with each additional stack she has.

There are now many versions of Furina's kit, according to leakers. As a result, it's possible that her real gear in Genshin Impact may vary.

Charlotte is a Cryo healer, according to the leaker

In the Reddit thread linked above, Charlotte's splash image and in-game character icons are shown in a leak by @blednayaleaks. She is a cryo unit and is anticipated to be introduced in Genshin Impact version 4.2's initial phase as well. She is anticipated to be a 4-star Catalyst unit.

Currently, there isn't a lot of information available regarding Charlotte's kit. However, a new leak from Uncle SH raises the possibility that the Steambird reporter could possess a rare, party-wide healing capability and be a 4-star unit. She does not seem to be healing very quickly, though her skill duration appears to be long in exchange. She is ideal for F2P gamers, according to the leaker.

Genshin Impact version 4.2 banner leaks

According to leaks, the Hydro Archon, Baizhu, and Charlotte could be included on the first banner of version 4.2. Considering the recent reports, the update's banner stages could be like this:

Phase 1 : Hydro Archon(Furina), Baizhu and Charlotte

Phase 2 : Ayato and Cyno

As of this writing, the 4 stars for the second phase remain unknown.

Leaked 5-star Weapon

Additionally, a leak for Furina's iconic weapon exists. Instead of a 44.1% CRIT Rate, it now has 88.2% CRIT DMG. This 5-star Sword's effect is also entirely different; it no longer grants the user any more HP, and it now has a completely new damage bonus.

At the time, the effect depended on causing Elemental Reactions that increased all Elemental Damage. The new effect now increases Elemental Skill DMG when the user's HP changes, and it also appears to increase the user's maximum HP when the HP of their friend changes.

New Whale Weekly Boss

Players now have new information about a weekly boss in Genshin Impact update 4.2, thanks to a recent internet leak. Several portions of the data-mined splash graphics feature pieces from Fontaine's world missions, so it is clear that this isn't just any regular monster in the lore. Additionally, Tartaglia's role in the Fontaine arc's future is hinted at since an increasing number of Fatui Harbingers are formally participating in gathering each Gnosis.

It has been hypothesized that the monster seen in the leaked splash art for the Whale boss is either an evolved version of Childe's normal Whale or a whole new Harbinger. Skirk, who is at the top of the list, is a name that has been popular in the community for a while.

Randomly, the "Whale" splash image and the leaked model for "Skirk" seem similar. The article below includes the model for the latter.

Skirk is mentioned several times in Tartaglia's character voice lines, where he describes her as an "exceptionally skilled warrior" capable of defeating Tartaglia even with one hand. Therefore, in addition to Tartaglia, Skirk may also make an appearance in the Genshin Impact 4.2 tale.

The "Whale" appears to be emerging through a gateway in the splash image, which is said to be opening from an abyss depth. The "Book of Esoteric Revelation" World Quest in Fontaine, which can be started at the Merusea Village, is comparable to this. Players will encounter a similar break in the sky during it, as depicted in the post below.

These are the leaks that have surfaced on the internet regarding version 4.2 of Genshin Impact.