Genshin Impact 4.2 weekly boss leak shows Whale enemy design

A new Genshin Impact leak has surfaced on the internet, where players have new information regarding a weekly boss in 4.2. However, this doesn't seem to be any ordinary creature in the lore, as multiple parts of the data-mined splash art show bits and pieces of things from Fontaine's world quests. Every speculation is pointing towards Tartaglia, where his Whale 'pet' is shown to have ascended to a new form.

It is also a hint at Tartaglia's involvement in the Fontaine arc's future, since more and more Fatui Harbingers are officially taking part in collecting each Gnosis. While Arlecchino will have a special appearance in 4.1, Tartaglia and his Foul Legacy form will return after being imprisoned in Fontaine.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and the information is thus subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

A new "Whale" weekly boss leaked for Genshin Impact 4.2

The leaked splash art on the Whale boss shows an ascended form of a mythical creature, which has been speculated to either have an ascended form from Childe's standard Whale, or from a different Harbinger altogether. Skirk, being on the top of the list, is a name that has been going around the community for quite some time now.

Coincidentally, the "Whale" splash art also resembles that of the 'Skirk' leaked model. The latter's model has been provided in the post given below.

Multiple pieces of information on Skirk can be found within Tartaglia's character voice lines, where he refers to the former as an "exceptionally skilled warrior," so much so that she can beat Tartaglia even with one hand. Hence, aside from Tartaglia, there is perhaps a chance for Skirk to appear in the Genshin Impact 4.2 story as well.

Within the splash art, the "Whale" seems to be appearing from a portal, speculated to be opening from an Abyss depth. This is similar to the "Book of Esoteric Revelation" World Quest in Fontaine, which can be initiated in the Merusea Village. During it, players will come across a similar crack in the sky, as shown in the post provided below.

There isn't any concrete information regarding the lore of the leaked Whale weekly boss, so readers will need to rely on speculations based on its design and splash art for now. However, everyone can expect Furina's talent ascension materials to drop from this enemy, as Fontaine doesn't have a Genshin Impact weekly boss yet.