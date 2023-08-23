Genshin Impact Book of Esoteric Revelations quest guide: Page locations, puzzle, and chests

Book of Esoteric Revelations is a Fontaine quest in Genshin Impact full of a few puzzles and many chests. You can get a Common Chest, several Exquisite Chests, and even a Luxurious Chest if you know what to do. This guide covers the possible free loot that Travelers can get while attempting to complete this quest. Note that some of the chests are optional.

You are still encouraged to follow this entire Book of Revelations guide so you can get as many Primogems as possible. Let's start with how you can begin this quest before diving into the harder content.

Genshin Impact quest guide: Book of Esoteric Revelations

This is where you start Book of Esoteric Revelations in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

To get started with this Genshin Impact quest, head to Merusea Village near one of the waterfalls marked above. You can speak to a Melusine named ??? to begin Book of Esoteric Revelations. She will reveal herself as Canotila, and you will get an objective stating, "Go to the place where the book is hidden."

It's literally marked on the map if you have quest navigation turned on, so just go to "A Very Warm Place" to start another conversation with Canotila. Now go underwater.

This is the entrance to the next area (Image via HoYoverse)

If you dive underwater near their conversation with Canotila, you should see a cave similar to the photo shown above. Just go to the marked spot on the map again.

The next step of Book of Esoteric Revelations is 'Find the pages,' which involves three areas for you to visit. Complete them in any order.

Find the pages

This one is easy to solve (Image via HoYoverse)

Go back underwater and head to the closest page location, as shown above. Just do a Normal Attack on the Prism of Elynas so that it shoots a blast toward the red ore in front of you. Open the Common Chest here to be 1/3 done with this objective.

The entrance to the second area you need to visit (Image via HoYoverse)

You may now head to the southern location featuring the second page for the Book of Esoteric Revelations quest in Genshin Impact. Use the southwesternmost Teleport Waypoint in the Beryl Region within Fontaine and head south a little. You should see a cave. Enter it.

Some Rifthounds are there. Defeat them to unlock the nearby Exquisite Chest. You will now be 2/3 done with this objective.

This is the final location to visit for this objective (Image via HoYoverse)

Now let's head to the final location. You should see a strange seal on the ground covering a long distance here. The goal of this puzzle is to defeat the Rifthounds here while making sure all the nearby crystals are still alive.

If you accomplish that, a Precious Chest will be available to open, which contains the final page.

Decipher the page and find Canotila

This Genshin Impact quest has a few small objectives left (Image via HoYoverse)

Deciphering the page is the next part of the Book of Esoterics quest in Genshin Impact. Just follow the quest navigation points, as it will lead you to where you need to go. Talk to Canotila and insert the missing pages.

After some lengthy dialogue plays, you will be tasked to find Canotila. Just keep going to the areas marked by the Book of Esoteric Revelations navigation guide.

Defeat these Hilichurls to spawn a portal you can enter (Image via HoYoverse)

Finding Canotila involves you going to each of her locations, sometimes by using a portal to reach an otherwise inaccessible area. For example, the above screenshot shows a spot where you need to defeat two Hilichurls to unlock a wormhole.

You can continue with the quest objective or go for some optional chests. The next part of this guide covers the optional content.

Optional chests

Blow up four barrels with a Bow character to complete this challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

To get a Luxurious Chest, you must complete four Time Trial Challenges. The one shown here involves blowing up four barrels, so use a Bow character to easily clear it. Touch the nearby Seelie to make it move to its respective courtyard.

You're going to have to look for three more Time Trial Challenges scattered across the map.

You can easily glide here (Image via HoYoverse)

You can glide down to the ruins shown above, which contain some enemies to defeat. Like before, open the Exquisite Chest and touch the Seelie to make it move.

This one involves opening a chest under a time limit (Image via HoYoverse)

On the path underneath the explosive barrel challenge is another Time Trial Challenge. This time, you need to reach a chest quickly. Open it and guide the Seelie back to its courtyard.

This is optional, but it gives you a free Exquisite Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue making your path to the large ruins with Canotila. The Time Trial Challenge shown above involves grabbing Hydro Particles, which is easy since entering portals at the right time will automatically do everything for you. At the end of this challenge is a free Exquisite Chest and a Seelie. Touch the Seelie to make it move to the area with a Luxurious Chest.

Let's cover a quick free Exquisite Chest that you can get on the way to this Luxurious Chest.

You should also get an Electro character to activate all the totems (Image via HoYoverse)

Get an Electro character and activate the Electro Totems in the abandoned ruins near the 'Find Canotila' objective in the Book of Esoteric Revelations quest. You should know that the little portals in this room will bring you to each Electro Totem, although running between them is much faster.

Activating all four will unlock another Exquisite Chest. This isn't tied to the Luxurious Chest, but it's still free loot for you to claim.

Outside the large ruins is this area with four Seelie Courtyards (Image via HoYoverse)

If you completed all four Time Trial Challenges, try to find a way to get out of the large ruins and look for the four Seelie Courtyards shown above. This Luxurious Chest will now be available to be opened. Now let's head back to the Book of Esoteric Revelations quest.

Finishing up Book of Esoteric Revelations in Genshin Impact

Keep following the quest navigation point to finish this Genshin Impact quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's Book of Esoteric Revelations is almost over. Just keep following the 'Find Canotila' markers to eventually be tasked with defeating a Rifthound.

Keep going through some portals and dialogue options to finally finish Book of Esoteric Revelations in Genshin Impact.

