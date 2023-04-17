While exploring the newly unlocked desert region, Genshin Impact fans may come across a couple of new species of beasts in the game, including the Tent Tortoise. Currently, these mobs can only be found in the wild of Girdle of the Sands, Sumeru. They are extremely slow creatures and cannot be killed even with the most potent attacks because they hide inside their unbreakable shells, making them invincible.

Interestingly, Genshin Impact fans can challenge one specific Tent Tortoise to a race and obtain an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems. It is one of the hidden puzzles in the game that is quite easy to miss. This article will provide the location of this wild beast and explain how to win the race.

Defeat a Tent Tortoise in a race to obtain an Exquisite Chest in Genshin Impact

Location of the puzzle (Image via HoYoLAB Interactive Map)

The Tent Tortoise hidden race puzzle is an exciting concept, and it seems that HoYoverse may have taken inspiration from the original Rabbit and Tortoise story. The puzzle is located in the Samudra Coast subarea north of Tunigi Hollow.

Glide north after teleporting to the waypoint (Image via Genshin Impact)

To reach this location, teleport to the waypoint northwest of Tunigi Hollow and turn left. From there, start gliding in the north direction. You will also find a Hydro Hilichurl Rogue guarding one Common Chest on the way, which means you are moving in the right direction.

Keep gliding forward (Image via Genshin Impact)

Keep gliding in the north direction and aim for the spot marked in the above image. Once you get closer to this location, you will see three Soul Bell holders, Hilichurls, and one Tent Tortoise resting between two long wooden poles on the coast. You can defeat these mobs before beginning the racing challenge against the wild beast.

Make sure that you do not provoke or attack the Tent Tortoise, or the challenge won't begin, and you will have to start again by teleporting to the previously mentioned waypoint.

Touch all three Soul Bell holders (Image via Genshin Impact)

To begin the race, stand next to the Tortoise and wait for it to come out of its shell and look at you. To win the challenge, you must get closer to all three empty Soul Bell holders shown in the image above, in order.

Exquisite Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you reach the final Soul Bell holder, an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems will spawn. Some fans may also try and let the Tortoise win the race to see if they can get a hidden achievement or another chest. Unfortunately, there is no reward for it, and the Tent Tortoise will turn back before even reaching the final Soul Bell holder.

