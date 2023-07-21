Who is Skirk in Genshin Impact: Upcoming Abyss character and Tartaglia's master rumored to be playable

Skirk is a Genshin Impact character who was leaked to be playable, although her release date is still unknown. This article will cover everything that has been revealed about her. Official sources like voice-overs and unofficial ones like leaks will be included for readers to see below. Note that any rumors about this character aren't finalized, meaning content like her design and weapon are subject to change.

Much of the news surrounding Skirk came from the Fontaine mega-leak in late June 2023. Anybody who has seen the original leaks should know there's nothing new. However, some Travelers may not have seen them, so let's cover these topics.

Everything known about Skirk in Genshin Impact thus far

The relevant voice line (Image via Atario)

The only voice-over in Genshin Impact that references Skirk by name is from Tartaglia. This voice line essentially states that it's been years since Childe has seen his master and how he hopes his former master needs two hands to beat him.

This implies Tartaglia already knows he will lose to Skirk if they fight again. He just hopes she needs to use both hands rather than just one again. Tartaglia is a Fatui Harbinger, so being able to beat him easily indicates that his former master must be very powerful.

Childe's Character Story also references his master (Image via HoYoverse)

Tartaglia's Character Story 4 states:

"There, he witnessed the endless possibilities of another ancient world. There, he would meet a mysterious swordswoman...Or perhaps one should say that this dark realm had sensed the burning ambition in this boy's heart. This darkness was something that the Harbinger Childe could never again delve into.In those three months, the swordswoman taught Tartaglia how to pass through the Abyss unhindered, and more importantly, nurtured the ability to stir up endless havoc from within Ajax's trouble-mongering nature."

Although it doesn't mention Skirk by name, no other character fits the bill of a swordswoman who taught Tatrgalia how to fight. Later in his Character Story 4 is a passage stating:

"No one knew what happened within that darkness during those three months, nor would Ajax ever speak of this to anyone.When his worried mother and sisters finally found him in that forest, only 3 days had passed in this world."

Thus, time flows differently in Skirk's world. There isn't much else of note regarding her via official Genshin Impact sources. That said, there are leaks to discuss.

Leaks

Skirk has had several character designs leaked thus far. Most of them can be seen in the above Reddit embed. This leak also includes the artwork used as reference material by the miHoYo artist. For instance, Fate/Grand Order's First Hassan can be seen on the top left corner of that concept art sheet.

This leak also implies that this new character will use a sword in Genshin Impact. Whether it's her primary weapon or just something she can swap to, like Raiden Shogun and Tartaglia can do, remains to be seen.

The final leak worth covering is another artwork that supposedly belongs to this new character. Make sure to click on the "View" button to see the leak since the original embed has a spoilers tag enabled. Note that there is no confirmation on what her final design's appearance will be once she's playable in Genshin Impact.

