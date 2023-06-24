Genshin Impact Skirk leaks show character design for Tartaglia's master

Tartaglia's old master, Skirk, was a part of the recent Genshin Impact mega-leak. Not much was revealed about her gameplay, as these leaks focus exclusively on her concept art. Note that everything drawn about her is heavily subject to change, meaning there is no official design for the character just yet. It's possible that none of the artworks shown below will be what players see following her debut.

For those unaware, Skirk was Tartaglia's old master who could easily beat him with just one hand. She apparently lives in some dark part of the universe where time might flow differently than in the rest of Teyvat. This character's full connection with The Abyss is yet to be revealed.

Genshin Impact leaks: Possible design for Tartaglia's old master, Skirk

The above Reddit post contains the artwork tied to Skirk's supposed concept art. As readers can see, there are several different iterations of her design. Reference material is also visible here, such as how Fate/Grand Order's Hassan is visible on the left side of the concept sheet.

On the right side is some reference material for a bat, a dress, and a fish skeleton. Interestingly, the bottom left two designs have elf ears, which appear to be absent in the final concept on the bottom right.

There is one more concept that Genshin Impact players can see on the following Reddit post, which indicates that the above designs belong to Tartaglia's old master.

The sword this supposed Skirk uses greatly resembles what Tartaglia uses in Genshin Impact. Not to mention, that weapon also resembles some of the blades seen in the previous concept art. It's currently unknown if the blonde design with the red and black color scheme is the most recent version of her.

Note there is no information on her element, as no Vision is visible here. It's heavily implied that she uses a sword as her main weapon, yet the artwork could be deceiving here. After all, Raiden Shogun is shown with a sword in her official artwork, yet technically uses a polearm in combat (although the sword is seen in her Burst).

There is also no information on Skirk's rarity or release date.

What is officially known about Skirk in Genshin Impact?

As of Genshin Impact 3.7, the only character to reference her by name in a voice-over is Tartaglia, who states:

"It's been years since I last saw my master. I should hope that next we meet, I'll at least be able to force her to use both hands to beat me..."

"Years" is too vague of a term to determine when the characters last met. Tartgalia still believes that Skirk can defeat him, but he hopes it would take her to use both hands rather than just one.

Tartaglia learned how to fight from Skirk's teachings (Image via HoYoverse)

Tartaglia's Character Story 4 in Genshin Impact also indicates when he met his master:

"In those three months, the swordswoman taught Tartaglia how to pass through the Abyss unhindered, and more importantly, nurtured the ability to stir up endless havoc from within Ajax's trouble-mongering nature. No one knew what happened within that darkness during those three months, nor would Ajax ever speak of this to anyone. When his worried mother and sisters finally found him in that forest, only 3 days had passed in this world."

In her world, three months merely equaled three days.

