Skirk in Genshin Impact: Leaked character design and lore relevance

Skirk is an important character that has been referenced before in Genshin Impact. Some concept art from the Fontaine mega-leaks has surfaced online. Anybody who saw the initial batch should know there has been a minor new development regarding her potential design. As many leakers usually say, "Everything is subject to change."

For those unaware, Skirk was Tartaglia's old master. She taught him the art of combat in what's apparently known as "the darkest corners of the universe." Much of her lore remains a mystery past training Tartaglia, and leaks sadly don't cover that aspect based on currently available information.

Genshin Impact leaks: Skirk's potential character design

Let's start with the first character sheet leak. Some Travelers should recognize this concept art, especially a few variations of this leak included each individual photo separately. There are 14 character renders here that supposedly belong to Skirk. One interesting aspect of this Genshin Impact leak is that it shows how wildly different some characters can be when their design is nearly finalized.

For example, the top left design is obviously inspired by Hassan-i-Sabbah from the Fate series. The top right still has a fairly similar outfit, yet her hair changed from lavender to light blonde. Some other artwork shows her in a red costume, with a few designs seemingly having elf ears.

However, there are some new character designs that are apparently for this mysterious woman, which can be seen below.

Leaker Videre unveiled a series of character designs shown in the above Reddit post. They all look similar, except there are some slight adjustments to the following:

Wings

Head accessories

Shirt

Tail (or the lack of it in other screenshots)

It is unknown if something similar to these concepts will be what miHoYo chooses for the final design. What's shown above resembles the previous concept art inspired by Fate's Hassan-i-Sabbah.

Apart from her wielding a sword, nothing else is known about her gameplay. No release date has been leaked thus far.

Skirk lore in Genshin Impact

Only one Genshin Impact character currently references Skirk in their voice-overs as of Version 3.7: Tartaglia. His voice line states that she was once Tartaglia's master. Tartaglia then hopes he can force her to use two hands to defeat him.

This implies that she is far stronger than him, especially since the Fatui Harbinger merely hopes she won't only use a single hand to beat him this time. Her importance and how Tartaglia hypes Skirk up indicates she's canonly very powerful.

Tartaglia learned how to fight from a mysterious swordswoman (Image via HoYoverse)

Tartaglia's Character Story 4 is implied to be referencing Skirk as the "mysterious swordswoman" who met him in a dark realm. She would later train Tartaglia in three months' time. However, when the latter character returned to his world, it was only three days.

It's unknown if the dark realm referenced in Tartaglia's Character Story 4 is tied to the Abyss or if it's something new entirely. Either way, time flows differently there than in the rest of Teyvat.

Poll : Do you love Skirks' designs? (at least most of them) Yes No 0 votes