Genshin Impact Skirk leaks: Concept art shows Tartaglia's master from the Abyss

Several Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online containing images of a potential upcoming playable character named Skirk. She has yet to appear in the game and has only been mentioned a few times in Childe's voice lines. Naturally, not much is known about her except whatever little information the community could gather from the Fatui Harbinger's voice lines.

The recent leaks contain several concept arts of Skirk, some supposedly inspired by fictional characters from other series. This article will cover everything travelers need to know about the new rumored playable character in Genshin Impact. Do note that these are only leaks and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact Skirk leaks: Concept art and details

Skirk is one of those Genshin Impact characters who have never made an appearance in the game but are speculated to become playable in future updates. The above Reddit post showcases a few concept arts, courtesy of @videreleaks, of a character speculated to be Skirk. Based on the lore, it is believed that she lives in another ancient world, the dark realm, or the darkest corners of the universe.

It can be seen that Skirk's supposed outfit in the above artworks has a dark and starry sky-esque color palette similar to Dainsleif in Genshin Impact. She is also speculated to be connected to Khaenri'ah or the Abyss Order because she is a warrior that lives in the Abyss, which would also explain the color scheme of her outfit.

In addition, several distinguishing features can be seen in these artworks, such as a fishtail and butterfly wings attached to Skirk's back, which were not present in the older leaks. The new designs are significantly different from her previously leaked designs which can be seen in another Reddit post below.

The above post contains several iterations of Skirk's older concept art. Travelers can also see several reference images next to her concept art. Her design may have been inspired by a popular Fate/Grand Order character called King Hassan. Furthermore, a bat can be seen on the right, which seems to have been one of her early inspirations.

While there is currently no information about Skirk's potential kit, it is speculated that she might be a Sword user. Her element is also unknown, as a vision cannot be seen in any of her designs.

