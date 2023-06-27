Genshin Impact leakers in trouble for leaking 15+ Fontaine characters and more

Numerous Genshin Impact leakers have been getting into trouble for their involvement in spreading information regarding the massive Fontaine leaks. miHoYo has been tightening its aggressive stance toward leakers in recent years. Hence, it's no surprise that a massive leak involving several updates' worth of information would cause trouble here.

Over a dozen Fontaine characters were leaked, many of whom appear to have their concept art nearly finalized. While the artworks being unveiled online excited many fans, some people are starting to feel the ramifications of these recent actions.

Notice on why Genshin Impact leakers are getting into trouble for the Fontaine character leaks

SipSipStefen @SipSipStefen

It looks like in general Hoyoverse/Mihoyo will be going after leakers/cheaters/private server owners more intensely in the coming days/weeks

#GenshinImpact #HonkaiStarRail - HOYOVERSE NEWS -It looks like in general Hoyoverse/Mihoyo will be going after leakers/cheaters/private server owners more intensely in the coming days/weeks - HOYOVERSE NEWS -It looks like in general Hoyoverse/Mihoyo will be going after leakers/cheaters/private server owners more intensely in the coming days/weeks#GenshinImpact #HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/hcIWCLBRif

The important part of the above tweet is the official statement from miHoYo regarding the recent mega-leak. Here's the gist of the situation:

miHoYo discusses that leaks, private servers, etc., harm its legal rights and interests.

miHoYo plans to pursue legal action against those responsible.

"Zero-tolerance attitude"

miHoYo's message is written in several languages, such as Chinese, English, and Russian.

Steambird 🌸🐦 @SteambirdLeaks hello, i'll private my acc until 4.0 beta because my name is suspected to receive a subpoena soon 🫶 hello, i'll private my acc until 4.0 beta because my name is suspected to receive a subpoena soon 🫶

@SteambirdLeaks is an example of a leaker who will be privating their account soon. For those unaware, this person was involved in reposting a multitude of leaks, including those tied to miHoYo's unreleased "Crossing" game that is simply known as "HYG."

Many former leakers have been subpoenaed in past Version Updates, such as Xwides and Ubatcha.

Well-known leaker vississ has stated they won't be involved with Genshin Impact leaks for a while. Their full message on this matter can be seen in the above tweet. One of their accounts (@vississ_sus) has already been deleted in the wake of the recent news.

Twitter thread on more leaker news

氟恶克生 @Clericamine What happened?

Alomst all leakers and reposters in PRC decided not to leak anymore due to safety problems What happened?Alomst all leakers and reposters in PRC decided not to leak anymore due to safety problems

氟恶克生 @Clericamine Why so?

Because a Vietnamese who leaked "end.7z" used a very shameful way to get information.

He stole a pile of information from a poor person's hand.

Then he pretended to have hacked into Mihoyo Why so?Because a Vietnamese who leaked "end.7z" used a very shameful way to get information.He stole a pile of information from a poor person's hand.Then he pretended to have hacked into Mihoyo

氟恶克生 @Clericamine He picked out a bunch of abandoned cases and put to "end.7z" but just like what I said,he retained a portion to enhance his own pitiful and dirty reputation.

He hypocritically left a message saying that almost all of Almost all was in this bag. He picked out a bunch of abandoned cases and put to "end.7z" but just like what I said,he retained a portion to enhance his own pitiful and dirty reputation.He hypocritically left a message saying that almost all of Almost all was in this bag.

氟恶克生 @Clericamine Obviously, he fulfilled his vanity desire to become famous in one fell swoop.

But his operation won't bring anything besides more subpoenas and warnings that other insiders should not have borne. Obviously, he fulfilled his vanity desire to become famous in one fell swoop.But his operation won't bring anything besides more subpoenas and warnings that other insiders should not have borne.

The above thread provides more context about the leaker who unveiled everything for the upcoming Version Updates. Several leakers are no longer releasing information on the upcoming patches, potentially due to safety issues.

miHoYo has become more aggressive in handling DMCAs and subpoenas, as evident in the following tweet.

timing @timing1337



scary 氟恶克生 @Clericamine What happened?

Alomst all leakers and reposters in PRC decided not to leak anymore due to safety problems What happened?Alomst all leakers and reposters in PRC decided not to leak anymore due to safety problems so what i heard is mihoyo is handling the dmca and subpoena themself now instead of another company (RemoveYourMedia / Red Points Solutions)scary twitter.com/Clericamine/st… so what i heard is mihoyo is handling the dmca and subpoena themself now instead of another company (RemoveYourMedia / Red Points Solutions)scary twitter.com/Clericamine/st…

Some leakers, like @timing1337, plan to continue leaking information on Genshin Impact, undeterred by miHoYo's more aggressive stance. This leaker hasn't posted anything specific about any future content since this tweet, yet it's something for gamers to keep an eye on.

Original Genshin Impact leaks related to Fontaine

The original Imgur album shared in the above Reddit post has since been deleted. Backups of various Genshin Impact leaks are available online, but they cannot be posted here in their entirety due to copyright issues. Readers should know that several characters were leaked for the Fontaine updates, such as:

Arecchino

Furina

Neuvillette

Chiori

Freminet

Lyney

Lynette

"Lion Dance Boy"

"Goth Girl"

Several more units were leaked, including some concept art for already playable characters like Nahida and Wanderer. Note that some backups for these artworks have already been taken down due to copyright. Anybody interested in reposting them should know about the possibility of receiving a DMCA notice.

That's it for all the latest news on the current Genshin Impact leaking situation.

Poll : 0 votes