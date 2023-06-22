Genshin Impact leaks show Nahida and Wanderer's early concept designs

The holy grail of Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks also included some interesting early artwork for Nahida and Wanderer's character designs. As Travelers should already know, over 200 photos were leaked around June 19, 2023, most of which contain concepts players were previously unaware of. Much of the content discovered since then has been reposted all over Twitter and other sites.

This article will cover the interesting early concept art for Nahida and Wanderer. There are plenty of artworks to feature here, so everything will be divided into multiple sections.

Let's start with what was once planned for the Dendro Archon before covering Wanderer.

Genshin Impact Nahida artwork leaks

Twitter user @fudzawu made a very convenient compilation showing off the various Nahida artwork leaks. These Tweets should help readers visualize some old concepts that were once for Genshin Impact's Dendro Archon.

The top-right photo in this Tweet shows the character that Travelers already know. Everything else featured here shows some interesting deviations in her appearance, such as:

Much longer hair, almost like twintails

A Dendro tattoo on her forehead, as well as a visor

Something that could resemble butterfly wings

There are 16 more artworks to show here.

The bottom left photo in this Tweet is basically a modification of the splash art that Genshin Impact players already have of Nahida. Otherwise, the rest of these images show radically different attire.

Veteran players might remember old leaks that used to say that the Dendro Archon had a unique character model between a child and a teenager.

Some of this concept art actually fits that description, so it's now clear why some leakers used to say that.

Another thing worth noting is that this character's clothing is all over the place in terms of direction. For example, the top right has a mix of scientific and naturistic elements in her apparel.

One noteworthy aspect of this Genshin Impact leak is that a completely different model for Nahida is used in the top-right image.

Most other leaks are merely shown as concept art, so it's rare to see one actually rendered in-game. Much of the Dendro Archon's final design is starting to take place here, such as her long ponytail.

Adult Nahida was clearly a concept scrapped fairly early since most other Genshin Impact leaks on this topic show her with the usual child model.

Still, some Travelers might appreciate the bottom left image since it represents an entirely different view of the character than what players actually got.

Some parts of this character's Elemental Burst are also visible in this batch of images.

The final compilation of Nahida concepts is here, with the bottom left one clearly being used for the final product.

Everything else shown here still has aspects that resemble her, yet they go in completely different directions with her overall design.

That's it for the interesting retrospective look at the Dendro Archon. Now let's look at Wanderer's old concept art leaks.

Genshin Impact Wanderer artwork leaks

cascade★ (taylor’s version) @cascadingstarz

we were definitely robbed on a lot of things.



(PSA I WAS NOT THE ONE TO LEAK THESE HOYO PLEASE DONT GET ANGRY AT ME!!!)

#scara the way im GIGGLING SO HARD over scaras concept art HE LOOKS SO EHEHEHEHEKHEwe were definitely robbed on a lot of things.(PSA I WAS NOT THE ONE TO LEAK THESE HOYO PLEASE DONT GET ANGRY AT ME!!!) #scara mouche the way im GIGGLING SO HARD over scaras concept art HE LOOKS SO EHEHEHEHEKHEwe were definitely robbed on a lot of things. (PSA I WAS NOT THE ONE TO LEAK THESE HOYO PLEASE DONT GET ANGRY AT ME!!!) #scara #scaramouche https://t.co/w3vsj7gEBV

Wanderer didn't have as many concept art leaks as Nahida did, but there are still a few worth mentioning.

For example, his attacks are drawn in the above compilation, along with a few poses that were likely ideas for his splash art.

The top left image also shows Wanderer bullying a Hilichurl in chibi artwork, which might amuse some Genshin Impact fans given the silliness of the situation.

ᵀᵉᵐʷᵃ (⁠づ⁠￣⁠ ⁠³⁠￣⁠)⁠づ☂️ @tempewalhreit There's so many things I want to talk about this leak , leaks concept art ...



Pict 1 Wanderer just happily praying and then straight up to step on hilichurl

Pict 2 WE CAN HAVE VEIL WANDERER (WHY DON'T WE HAVE THIS ONE NOW)

Pict 3 hoyo Just pour there heart to give so many - There's so many things I want to talk about this leak , leaks concept art ...Pict 1 Wanderer just happily praying and then straight up to step on hilichurl Pict 2 WE CAN HAVE VEIL WANDERER (WHY DON'T WE HAVE THIS ONE NOW)Pict 3 hoyo Just pour there heart to give so many - https://t.co/7oLGazTWAi

This compilation is largely the same as the previous one, except Scarameow's concept art is here. Scarameow was used for an April Fool's joke, although it's missing his iconic hat here. That's it for the compilation of interesting art leaks that Travelers previously couldn't see.

Poll : Do you think one of Nahida's older character concepts would have been much cooler than what players actually got? Yes No 0 votes