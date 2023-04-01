Genshin Impact April Fool's Joke has a Redeem Code and cat-themed character arts

April Fool's jokes are often silly, and the one featured in Genshin Impact is no exception. It presents amusing artworks of characters dressed as cats and a new Redeem Code. Interestingly, the latter is actually usable. Players only have until April 4, 2023, to use 4BQYGWQ9HTR5. Apart from that, there isn't anything else related to the game that's tied to this silly little day.

Players can enter the Redeem Code on either the game's official website. There are no Primogems to be obtained through it, but Travelers can at least obtain plenty of food and some Mora. All four cat-themed character artworks feature one entity from all four explorable regions.

Genshin Impact April Fool's Joke features a new usable Redeem Code and cute cats

Let's start with the actual Redeem Code. Although it was posted on April Fool's Day, the code itself isn't a joke. Genshin Impact players can redeem it to claim the following rewards:

30,000 Mora

1x Shimi Chazuke

1x "Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt"

1x Omurice Waltz

1x Survival Grilled Fish

Humorously, all four recipes are the signature dishes for Wanderer, Diluc, Kuki Shinobu, and Keqing. Here is what each recipe does:

Shimi Chazuke: Boosts all allies' healing by 25% for five minutes.

"Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt": Buffs all allies' CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG by 20% for five minutes.

Omurice Waltz: Decreases all allies' Stamina consumption for sprinting and climbing by 25% for 25 minutes.

Survival Grilled Fish: Heals an ally's HP by 16% of their Max HP + 1,350.

New players can enter the Redeem Code in two ways.

This is the easier method for some Travelers (Image via HoYoverse)

If one prefers the website method, that person can search for Genshin Impact and head to their official site. Click on the REDEEM CODE tab to see a page similar to what's shown in the photo above. From there, log in, select your server, and paste 4BQYGWQ9HTR5.

Players who prefer the game method can boot up Genshin Impact and open up the Paimon Menu. Subsequently, they must select Settings, Account, and then Redeem Now. They must paste the Redeem Code in the text bar.

Cat-themed Genshin Impact character art

The first funny cat photo that went viral featured Diluc. Over three million people saw it in half a day, granting it second place among the four April Fool's images. All cats merely say "meow" in a sentence via their bottom text. But the images come with a writing in the top-right corner that states:

"An agile and wise soul, endowed since birth with a well-maintained elegance and pride."

The YouTube hyperlink shows an animated Diluc kitty.

The second April Fool's cat was Keqing. This Liyue character already looked like a catgirl before, so it's not surprising to see her actually become one as a joke. Over 2.2 million people have viewed this tweet in half a day since it was posted.

Kuki Shinobu also became a cat for this silly day. Her tweet had the fewest views and likes. It only had 1.7 million views after 12 hours. Interestingly, it was also the only one with less than 100,000 likes in this time span.

The final April Fool's joke from Genshin Impact featured the most popular cat: The Wanderer. It had the most likes and views, with over 123K and 3.3 million, respectively. Travelers should know that none of these cats will be playable and were primarily used for the Redeem Code.

