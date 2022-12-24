5 best Wanderer teammates to build in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's latest 5-star Wanderer is a great addition to hyper-carry units. Although the former Harbinger does not need to rely on his team all the time, having good teammates can take him to the next level.

Many new and old characters can fill that role in the party to support his hyper-carry DPS playstyle. Great support units will definitely increase his personal damage exponentially. Some fans can choose off-field choices who will be the main damage-dealers while Wanderer takes on the role of an Anemo driver and shreds elemental resistance.

This article will outline the five best teammates that players should build for Wanderer's team in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 5 characters to team up with Wanderer in version 3.3 update

5) Yelan

Yelan's official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is a great teammate to pair with Wanderer in Genshin Impact. She is a Liyue 5-star Hydro unit and has great synergy with Wanderer's Anemo-driver build.

Yelan is an excellent teammate for many reasons, but it ultimately boils down to her rapid Hydro application with high damage multipliers. Her kit increases her ability's damage based on her max health, which also makes it very easy to build.

Genshin Impact fans who don't have her available can use Xingqiu as a substitute. He can fulfill Yelan's role but will provide more resistance to interruptions in exchange for less off-field damage output.

4) Thoma

Thoma's official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Thoma is a 4-star Inazuman unit that has Pyro vision and uses polearm weapons. Both his Elemental Skill and Burst allow him to create the second strongest shield in Genshin Impact.

With his abilities, he can apply Pyro to active characters. Making use of this, Wanderer can easily get a 30% increased ATK buff from his ascension passive called the Jade-Claimed Flower.

Adding a C6 Thoma, players can also provide normal and charged attack buffs to Wanderer. He is an energy-hungry teammate with a high 80 energy cost, but provides a ton of perks to our flying Wanderer.

3) Zhongli

Zhongli's official art (Image via HoYoverse)

The Geo Archon, Zhongli, is a 5-star unit who has the strongest shield in Genshin Impact. His Elemental Skill passive provides the whole party with a universal resistance shred.

Wanderer has weak resistance to interruptions when he casts his Elemental Skill, Hanega: Song of the Wind, and can easily be knocked down. Zhongli and his strong shields will ensure that the players don't have to worry about dodging or getting knocked out of the sky. Instead, they can fully focus on dealing damage to enemies in Genshin Impact.

2) Bennett

Bennett's official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Most team compositions in Genshin Impact can use Bennett — he is that great of a unit despite being a 4-star. As a healer and ATK buffer, he has great synergy with most characters, including Wanderer.

With a significant boost to his ATK from Bennett's Elemental Burst, Wanderer can easily dish out high-damage numbers from his abilities.

As a support character, players can be recommended to build their Bennett with a 5-piece Noblesse Oblige (irrespective of how many constellations are unlocked). Being a 4-star also makes it easy for fans to unlock his constellations.

1) Faruzan

Faruzan's official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Faruzan is an invaluable support to Wanderer and his hyper-carry DPS playstyle in Genshin Impact. She was released as a dedicated Anemo battery/support in his debut banner. Her entire kit is designed to support the latter by providing Anemo DMG bonuses and shredding Anemo resistance.

At C0, Faruzan can be quite clumsy to use and requires tons of energy recharge (ER%) built on her to cast her 80 energy cost burst in every rotation. However, she improves her buffs and scales very well with constellations that ease her build requirements.

At C4, you can mitigate Faruzan's high energy requirements, and her C6 makes her an entirely different unit. The latter can provide Wanderer with additional 40% Crit DMG, increase the number of her procs, improve particle generation, and even help her ER.

