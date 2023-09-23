Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks describe Charlotte’s ability, kit and team role

Genshin Impact is gearing up for the release of its upcoming 4.1 anniversary update. As players await its release, leaks surrounding version 4.2 have already begun flooding the internet. A recent leak has shed light on the kit of Charlotte, the intriguing reporter from The Steambird, who we crossed paths with in the flagship event of version 3.7.

With fans getting a glimpse of her Cryo vision in the event, it was known that Charlotte would become playable in the future. Now, two recent leaks from prominent leakers have disclosed her rarity and potential kit. However, it is important to note that the information given ahead is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest Charlotte will be a healer

Charlotte is a reporter from Fontaine who works for The Steambird. She first appeared as an NPC in the flagship event of Genshin Impact's 3.7 update, later showing up in the Fontaine Chapter of Archon Quest.

Uncle SH, a reliable leaker in the community, has recently revealed that Charlotte is expected to be a 4-star healer from the Cryo element in Genshin Impact. She will likely use a Catalyst as her weapon of choice and may be a good option for F2P players.

Charlotte as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The leaker indicated that Charlotte will provide AoE healing. However, it is yet to be clarified by reliable sources whether her heals affect the whole team, like Jean, or apply only to the active character, like Diona.

Uncle SH further suggests that Charlotte could potentially be built with low investment. This would make her a good option for early-game players with limited resources looking to make use of the Cryo Resonance buff.

It should be noted that the leaker mentions that Charlotte's healing capabilities seem to be on the lower side, while the duration between her healing abilities seems to be quite long as well. However, considering this information is from the pre-beta, HoYoverse could easily change it for the better.

Charlotte release date in Genshin Impact

HxG, another renowned leaker in the community, has indicated that Charlotte may be released in the first half of Genshin Impact's 4.2 update. As per the information, she may appear as a 4-star unit on the limited-time character banners of Baizhu and the Hydro Archon, Furina.

The Phase I banners of version 4.2, which are expected to feature Charlotte, will likely arrive on November 8, 2023. With the addition of Neuvillette and Wriothesley in version 4.1, Fontaine's The Steambird reporter is all set to become the newest playable character in the game.

