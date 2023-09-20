Genshin Impact Furina kit leaks describe Hydro Archon's skill, burst and abilities

Archons are amongst the most coveted playable units in Genshin Impact. The next one slated for release is the Hydro Archon, known as Furina. Players get to learn a lot about the enthusiastic God of Justice during the Fontaine chapter of the Archon Quest. However, a lot remains unknown about her kit and abilities. Recent leaks suggest that HoYoverse has divided Archon's kit into small fragments, each of which is being tested in the closed beta separately.

Uncle A, Uncle 100, and other leakers have weighed in on these Genshin Impact rumors. It is important to note that this is actually a five-part leak, and all the information about Furina's kit, including her Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts, will be explained in the sections below.

Hydro Archon's skill, burst, and early-stage abilities leaked in Genshin Impact Furina kit

Furina as seen in game (Image via HoYoverse)

Before diving into the details, it is important to first understand the context behind the five-part leaks about the Hydro Archon Furina in Genshin Impact. The character is expected to arrive in the 4.2 update of the game, and all the information provided in the leaks is from the closed beta.

There are two kits being described by Uncle 100 and Uncle A as of now. Other prominent leakers like Uncle Chicken, Uncle Regret, and Uncle Ahq have also built upon the original information. Uncle Chicken also explicitly mentions that HoYoverse has divided Furina's kit into individual fragments, each of which is being tested separately in the closed beta. Therefore, all this is subject to change.

Hydro Archon Furina kit, as leaked by Uncle 100

Uncle 100 was the first one to reveal information about Furina, also known as Focalor's kit, in Genshin Impact. They provided leaks about the Hydro Archon's kit, Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and Constellation.

It appears that Furina will be able to make use of stacks in her kit. At C0, she will be able to reach 500/650 stacks. These stacks can either be obtained by gaining HP or losing HP, which will increase the Healing Bonus or the Elemental DMG Bonus, respectively.

The Hydro Archon's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact is expected to summon a small creature to the field, which will trigger a coordinated attack with Furina. It may have different animations for Normal Attack, Charged Attacks, and her Elemental Burst.

Her Elemental Burst may provide a DMG increase buff and elemental infusion, as per the leaker.

The leaks also mention four of Furina's constellations, it states:

Constellation 1: By unlocking Furina's C1, players will be able to gain the additional 150 stacks and reach the max threshold of 650.

Constellation 2: It is expected to improve her damage, allowing her to be played as a Hypercarry.

Constellation 4: It may improve her Energy Recharge.

Constellation 6: Her C6 is expected to double the rate at which Furina gains the aforementioned stacks without exceeding the cap of 650.

Uncle Regret later built up on Uncle 100's leaks and provided the following additional information:

Each stack mentioned in Furina's kit represents 1% HP.

He also explained that the buffs provided by the Hydro Archon are applicable to the whole team. According to him, Furina applies the buff status on the entire party, similar to how Mona applies status effects on an enemy.

Uncle Chicken later added to this, stating that Furina's kit is being tested in separate fragments, and this may not be her final kit.

Hydro Archon Furina kit, as leaked by Uncle A

Uncle A, who is a credible leaker in the Genshin Impact community, provided more information about Furina's kit, particularly her Elemental Burst. He also suggested that she may end up not have a healing mechanism in her kit, which will require players to run a reliant team-wide healer.

Uncle A covered the following points in Part III and Part V of the leaks:

Furina's Elemental Burst may not scale off her HP.

She will be able to trigger both Pneuma and Ousia energy attacks. However, it may have some limitations.

Her Hydro Application may be able to target external shields.

Furina may not be able to heal herself or the party, requiring players to use strong healers in her teams.

Uncle A suggested that Baizhu may be the best-dedicated healer in teams featuring this new character.

The Hydro Archon will work well with all three Fontaine DPS.

Her C2 may allow Furina to become a DPS, which is in tune with what Uncle 100 said about it.

She could be a good alternative for Xingqiu in Hu Tao team comps. However, it may not be wise to trade in Xingqiu's damage reduction.

Uncle Ahq, another renowned leaker, further added to Uncle A's leaks. He reaffirmed that Furina will pair with Hu Tao, while indicating she may not be suitable in teams with Fontaine's DPS characters. Uncle Ahq also suggested that her being an upgrade to Xingqiu may be questionable.

He reiterated that Furina's Constellation in Genshin Impact may support a more on-field DPS-oriented playstyle.

More information about the Hydro Archon Furina is expected to be revealed in Genshin Impact's 4.1 update.

Poll : Are you hyped for Furina's release? Yes No 0 votes