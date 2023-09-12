Will Sigewinne be playable in Genshin Impact?

Sigewinne is a character from Fontaine in Genshin Impact. She first appeared in the Overture teaser: The Final Feast, alongside Wriothesley. Fans have since been wondering whether this adorable Melusine will become playable in the game. However, reliable leaks have suggested that she will become a playable character of the 4-star rarity.

Although her character has not appeared in the storyline as of this writing, fans can't wait to encounter Sigewinne during their adventures. As the only known Melusine with a vision, there is a lot of excitement about this character in the community.

Certain leaks have indicated that she may make her first in-game appearance during Genshin Impact's version 4.1; however, it is not known as of now when she will become playable.

Note: This article comprises leaked information and may be subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks clarify Sigewinne's playability status

Sigewinne is expected to be an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. She is suspected to be a Melusine working as a nurse at the Fortress of Meropide, Fontaine's underwater prison. Her design features two slug-like ears on her head, and she seems to be using the child character model like Klee and Qiqi.

A reliable leaker in the community known as Mero recently revealed that Sigewinne may be a 4-star character from the Hydro element. Her weapon of choice is expected to be a Bow, while her role in the game is rumored to be a Healer.

The leak also suggests that Sigewinne's first in-game appearance might happen during Genshin Impact 4.1 update. Considering she works at the Fortress of Meropide, where Childe was taken at the end of Archon Quest Chapter IV Act II - As Light Rain Falls Without Reason, she may play a part in the upcoming quests.

It is worth noting that the leak explicitly mentions that only Neuvillette and Wriothesley will be the new playable characters in version 4.1. Therefore, it may be quite some time before Sigewinne becomes playable.

Sigewinne VA reveal (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans will also be delighted to know that HoYoverse has officially revealed Sigewinne's voice actors for the English and Japanese dubs. She will be voiced by the following VAs:

Sarah Williams (English)

(English) Kino Hina (Japanese)

Both of these accomplished VAs have lent their voices to notable characters, which is a good sign for players eagerly waiting for Sigewinne's appearance in version 4.1 and her eventual release.

More information about Sigewinne and the upcoming acts of Archon Quest will soon be revealed in the forthcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program livestream.

