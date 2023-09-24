A few new leaks from a leaker named Uncle Chicken hint at the potential upcoming banners for the Genshin Impact 4.3 and 4.4 updates. Both patches are expected to release at least one new 5-star character. The one in version 4.3 is speculated to be the president of the Spina di Rosula, Navia, and the one in 4.4 is expected to be one of Liyue's Adepti, Streetward Rambler, also known as Madame Ping.

Additionally, the leaker claims that the Electro Archon Raiden Shogun might return for her third rerun banner. Genshin Impact players can find everything they need to know about the potential version 4.3 and 4.4 banners in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.3 and 4.4 new characters and rerun banners leaked

Version 4.3

According to the latest leaks via Uncle Chicken, Navia will likely be released in the version 4.3 update. She is a Geo unit that uses a Claymore as her weapon. Her rarity has not officially been confirmed, but she is expected to be a 5-star character. In addition to this, this update will also rerun Arataki Itto, Albedo, and Raiden Shogun. If the leaks are accurate, all three of them will get their third rerun in version 4.3.

The exact order of the character banners is currently unknown. Travelers can expect it to be officially announced during the 4.3 Special Program, which will be live-streamed on December 8, 2023.

Version 4.4

Previously, it was believed that the Cloud Retainer would be released in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. However, several new leaks suggest that the new character in this patch will likely be Madame Ping instead. Her weapon type and element are currently unknown. At the same time, it is speculated that Ganyu and Shenhe will also get a rerun in this update.

In addition, Xiao is expected to get another banner. Version 4.4 will likely celebrate another Lantern Rite festival in Liyue. This shouldn't surprise players since the last Yaksha returns every year during this time. Once again, the exact banner order for this update is not confirmed and will be revealed during the Genshin Impact 4.4 Special Program, expected to be conducted around January 19, 2024.

Note that all the banners mentioned above are based on leaks, so they are subject to change.