Genshin Impact 4.4 Xingqiu, Ganyu, and Shenhe skin designs and names leaked

The latest information from a leaker named "Foul" suggests that HoYoverse might release three new skins in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. Earlier, it was believed that only Ganyu and Shenhe were likely to get new costumes, but according to the leaks, it appears the developers might have something for Xingqiu as well. Foul has also shared the names of all three potential character skins.

In addition, there are leaks that show Ganyu and Shenhe's costume designs, both expected to be 4-star items. Here's everything that travelers need to know about the rumored skins in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update.

Note: The following info is subject to change since it is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.4: Xingqiu, Ganyu, and Shenhe skin names leaked

According to the latest leak from Foul, three characters will reportedly get new character skins in Genshin Impact 4.4. The leaker has also shared the names of the rumored costumes, which are:

Ganyu: Mysterious Jade Fragrance

Shenhe: Cold Flower, Secret Dew

Xingqiu: Rain Transforms the Bamboo

Assuming the leaks are true, it would be the first time HoYoverse releases three new skins in the same update. It is also worth mentioning that all three costumes are expected to be 4-star items.

Take these details with a grain of salt, as there is no official confirmation by the developers.

Ganyu and Shenhe's potential skin designs leaked

A notable leaker named Blednaya recently shared an image of the Lantern Rite event banner featuring Ganyu and Shenhe in their skins. While the image isn't clear, it can be seen that both entities are wearing formal black dresses with blue accents. In addition, Ganyu appears to be wearing a leg ring on her left leg.

As mentioned earlier, the character skins are likely to be paid 4-star items that can be purchased with Genesis Crystals.

There are no leaks of Xingqiu's skin, so travelers must wait until new info is available. However, the Genshin Impact 4.4 beta will begin shortly, so players can expect more details soon. Based on past precedence, Xingqiu's skin will likely be available for free during the Lantern Rite Festival since he is a 4-star character.