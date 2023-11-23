Genshin Impact 4.4 release date and banner leaks

Genshin Impact 4.4 is still a couple of months away. However, the community often talks about the characters involved with its banner, leading players to save Primogems for later use. This article lists the units reportedly scheduled for release in the distant future. Note that the names mentioned are based on information from renowned leakers in the community.

To summarize, players can expect Cloud Retainer to arrive as a playable character in the update, alongside a rerun of a few more Liyue units. Some of these names are speculations, while others are information from reliable sources.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by Uncle SH and PTL. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Release date and time for Genshin Impact 4.4

Genshin Impact 4.4 will arrive on January 31, 2024. This is also around the time HoYoverse will launch the Lantern Rite event in the game. For this reason, players might see a pack of Liyue-based limited banners, which also match the leaks.

Here is a list of release dates and times for Genshin Impact v4.4 in all regions:

American servers (January 30)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

European servers (January 31)

Western European Time: 4 am

Central European Time: 5 am

Eastern European Time: 6 am

Asian servers (January 31)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

It is important to note that these timings and release dates have been calculated based on the usual 42-day runtime in each update.

Reliable sources confirm Cloud Retainer banner in Genshin Impact 4.4

Due to 4.4 being a Lantern Rite patch, it is only natural for HoYoverse to bring in one of the main characters and a prominent figure in Liyue. The Cloud Retainer has been alongside the Traveler since the first Liyue Archon Quest. After three years, she will be playable with the limited banner scheduled for the Lantern Rite.

Plum Team Leaks on Cloud Retainer (Image via Telegram)

Renowned leaker PTL confirmed not too long ago that Cloud Retainer will be the featured character, with her kit involving healing and support. More on her abilities will be revealed at a later date.