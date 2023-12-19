Genshin Impact Xianyun gameplay leaks: Elemental skill, burst, and unique mid-air animation

Cloud Retainer or Xianyun will debut in Genshin Impact 4.4 banners. This was recently revealed by HoYoverse in the recent drip marketing posts. After the confirmation, many reliable sources have leaked her gameplay footage. Players can get a glimpse at her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Furthermore, the leaked footage also strengthens the rumor about her unique mid-air animations.

This article will highlight everything you need to know about Xianyun/ Cloud Retainer's kit.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaked footage shows Cloud Retainer/Xianyun's abilities

Cloud Retainer or Xianyun is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact 4.4 banners. She is expected to be a 5-star character with Anemo vision and use Catalyst weapons. This will be the first time players can use an adeptus as a playable character.

Recently, Foul, a reliable Genshin Impact leaker, has shared gameplay footage of Cloud Retainer/ Xianyun. It showcases her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Furthermore, the video discloses a unique mid-air animation that seems part of her kit.

Elemental Skill

In the leaked footage, Xianyun's Elemental Skill allows her to jump in mid-air. Apart from the jump she performs when casting her skill, she can jump in mid-air two more times.

While in the air, she can also perform a plunge attack. These plunge attacks and mid-air jumps have unique animations. They appear smooth and elegant, which suits Xianyun's persona.

Additionally, it seems she can perform the unique skill plunge only after jumping in mid-air twice or thrice.

Elemental Burst

Expand Tweet

Xianyun summons a mechanical creature after casting her Elemental Burst. Older Genshin Impact players must already be aware of Cloud Retainer and her interesting inventions. This happens to be one of them where the drone-like creature follows the active character.

Other kit leaks from Foul have disclosed that her Elemental Burst deals AoE Anemo damage and provides party-wide healing. Additionally, the summoned mechanical creature will also periodically heal the entire party.

More leaks about Xianyun

Foul has released images that provide full details about Xianyun's kit. Players will learn the names and effects of her abilities, talents, and constellations. It is worth mentioning that this is an unofficial translation of the entire kit. There is a high chance that the official English translation will vary from this.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.