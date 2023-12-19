Xianyun's VA in Genshin Impact: Cloud Retainer EN, JP, KR, and CN voice actors

Xianyun, formerly Cloud Retainer, has been officially announced as a playable character in Genshin Impact. Surprisingly, players won't see many changes in her in-game model, with her attire and other features being kept intact from the "Echoes of the Heart" cutscene. Xianyun will be wielding the Anemo vision, and the artist behind her voice will be reprising the role.

This article will list the voice actors behind Xianyun/Cloud Retainer, alongside their other notable works. The voice of Cloud Retainer is pretty well-known since she has been the main character in a lot of Liyue story missions and events.

Hence, finding a voice for the playable version of Xianyun wasn't tough for HoYoverse.

Xianyun EN voice actor in Genshin Impact

Stephanie Panisello (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stephanie Panisello will be reprising the role of Xianyun in the English dub of Genshin Impact. She has done a tremendous job in bringing the Cloud Retainer to life, with almost everyone in the community welcoming her with open arms. Stephanie is known for her work across different animations and video games, some of which have been listed below:

Andrea in L-Pop

Reiza, Mira, and Alpates in Octopath Traveler II

Clair Redfield in Resident Evil

Bean in Ba Da Bean

Betty Ross in What If...?

Extras and NPCs in Personal 5 Royale, Gear 5, and Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn

Stratos in Phantasy Star Online 2

Xianyun JP voice actor in Genshin Impact

Mana Nakatomi is the Japanese voice actor for Xianyun. She is fairly new to the industry, with only two notable roles so far. Hence, Cloud Retainer has been her first ever major role in a video game, and she will be getting back to voicing the beloved Adepti White Crane.

Note that Mana Nakatomi also voices Timmie and Marjorie in Genshin Impact.

According to the MyAnimeList database, two of her roles in anime include Taiyou Hayakawa in Chainsaw Man and Yuuta in Ai No Idenshi.

Xianyun KR voice actor in Genshin Impact

Kang Si Hyeon gave her voice to Xianyun in the Korean dub. She is one of the most experienced artists on this list, as she has been in the industry since 2013.

Kang Si Hyeon and Xianyun (Image via Sportskeeda)

She joined the Daewon Broadcasting Voice Actor Drama Association through the 4th round of public recruiting and has given her voice to multiple Korean dubs of anime and video games. To name some, Tooru Hagakure and Recovery Girl are voiced by her in My Hero Academia's Korean dub, alongside Bridget in Violet Evergarden, and a handful of characters in One Piece as well.

Si Hyeon also has been the voice of Cowboy Darae from the visual novel Chaos;Child, Camille and Evelyn from League of Legends, Orisa from Overwatch, and Latte Flavo ed Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom.

Xianyun CN voice actor in Genshin Impact

Qin Ziyi (Image via Sportskeeda)

Qin Ziyi is the voice of Cloud Retainer in the Chinese dubbing. However, it should also be noted that she voices Shenhe, making her one of the few voice actors to take on multiple roles in the game.

Qin Ziyi is well-known among the fans of other HoYoverse games as well. Lieserl Albert Einstein from Honkai Impact 3rd, Natasha from Honkai Star Rail, Shenhe from Genshin Impact, and Yssring Leavtruth from Gun GirlZ are some of her works in the HoYoverse that have gained recognition over time.