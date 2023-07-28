Honkai Impact 3rd 6.8 release date, major events, rewards, and everything new

Honkai Impact 3rd 6.8 will be the newest addition to every captain's journey as HoYoverse introduces the community to a new saga. With so many Valkyries turning into Herrschers over the last four years, it is finally time for one of the first characters in the game, Selee Vollerei, to obtain her own Herrscher form. The update titled "Saha and Rebirth" is scheduled to release on August 3.

This can be considered one of Honkai Impact 3rd's biggest updates in recent times, as the last Herrscher was released in February 2023 when Kiana's Herrscher of Finality came to the game. With the introduction of multiple new characters since the main story's conclusion, the community can expect the start of a brand-new saga. Version 6.8 seems like the first cannon update into that story.

The following article lists the new playable battlesuit of Selee, her abilities, events, and more details on Honkai Impact 3rd v6.8.

Every upcoming content in Honkai Impact 3rd v6.8

The following points summarize everything players should look forward to in Honkai Impact 3rd v6.8:

Herrscher of Rebirth Battlesuit for Selee Vollerei.

New weapons and stigmata are set for Herrscher of Rebirth.

Project Bunny ELF.

Story Chapter XXXIX: Daughters of the Sea.

A limited-time event called Chasing Light, Drinking Shadow

Summer theme event: Before the endless dreams end.

Dreamweaver outfit: Silky Violet Dream.

Below are detailed explanations of all the significant content readers should know about.

Herrscher of Rebirth kit, signature weapon, and stigmata in Honkai Impact 3rd 6.8

Selee's Herrscher of Rebirth Battlesuit in Honkai Impact 3rd will be a PSY-type Physical DPS character, capable of going into two kinds of forms. The forms "Soul Shaper" and "Life Binder" allows her to shift between support and DPS roles, further giving players to option to select a role before hopping on a battle.

Herrscher of Rebirth ultimate animation (Image via HoYoverse)

Herscherr Selee's Soul Shaper form can summon a special minion to attack enemies by performing basic attack combinations. However, she shines upon casting her ultimate, which reduces the Physical DEF of anyone on the field. This, in turn, can guarantee a critical hit from other party members through switching or QTE.

Herrscher of Rebirth in support form (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Life Binder form, Selee will summon a different minion to constantly deal damage to anyone on the field. Selee's basic attacks also amplify, with every fourth attack dealing an increased Physical burst damage. Lastly, her Life Form's ultimate will allow her to cast a great burst of damage, following a unique attack stance to hit everyone.

Signature Stigmata set for Herrscher of Rebirth (Image via HoYoverse)

Herrscher of Rebith's weapon type will be a two-handed Scythe, with the signature weapon titled Life Harvester's Song. The Stigmata set "Gracefully Alive" will be Herrscher Selee's signature Stigmata.

New Story Chapter and events in Honkai Impact 3rd 6.8

Honkai Impact 3rd Story Chapter XXXIX will become playable once the new version 6.8 goes live on all servers. The chapter will follow the story of Selee and Veliona, hinted from the chapter name, "Daughters of the Sea."

Regarding events, a time-limed activity called "Chasing Light, Drinking Shadows" will become accessible for everyone. Players must push through three main stages and collect special currencies to purchase in-game prizes. Readers should note that Story Chapter XXXIX's event will be available to those with the chapters XXXVII and XXXVIII completed.

New skins in Honkai Impact 3rd 6.8

Honkai Impact 3rd's Dreamweaver will have a new skin added to her collection called Silky Violet Dream. In addition, older Valkyries such as Darkbolt Jonin and Starlit Astrologos are getting new outfits, including Shimmering Wavelets and Startold Fortune.

Players can acquire Starlit Astrologos' outfit by logging into the game for seven days.