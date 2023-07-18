Honkai Impact 3rd set to introduce a new SP Battlesuit: features, and more

Honkai Impact 3rd developers at miHoYo announced the debut of a new SP Battlesuit. On July 17, 2023, the title’s official Twitter handle posted a tweet revealing an image of this S-Rank suit. According to the post, this new suit will debut in an upcoming version 6.8 update, entitled Saha and Rebirth. The developers have yet to announce the release date for these upcoming contents.

Honkai Impact 3rd Battlesuits are specially made armor for Valkyries that enhance their battle prowess. Players can equip it with one weapon and three stigmata at a time. Each Valkyrie has multiple battlesuits that function differently in combat.

With that said, this article provides features and details about this upcoming SP Battlesuit.

Honkai Impact 3rd: Seele Vollerei will get a new Herrscher Battlesuit

Seele Vollerei new Herrscher of Rebirth Battlesuit in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

Seele Vollerei’s new S rank Herrscher Battlesuit is called Herrscher of Rebirth. With this latest addition, players will have four options for her in combat.

Players can get the Herrscher of Rebirth’s character card by playing the expansion supply event, Shadow of Life. Additionally, recommended gear and weapons - Life Harverster’s Song and Gracefully Alive for the Battlesuit- will be available to pull from the Focus Supply.

Features of Seele Vollerei: Herrshcer of Rebirth

Seele Vollerei in her new SP Battlesuit. (Image via miHoYo)

Herrscher of Rebirth will allow Seele Vollerei to switch between Life Binder and Soul Shaper forms in Honkai Impact 3rd. She will perform a different role in each state and deal physical damage. Life Binder form Seele Vollerei acts as a damage dealer, whereas she provides combat buffs in her Soul Shaper form.

Spirit Deer Diana will team up with her in Soul Shaper Form, and Flower Spirit Flora will aid her in Life Binder Form. She attacks with her Honkai Impact 3rd Basic - Strides of Cutting Blade, Special - Drifting in the Sea, and Ultimate - Rebirth at Shadowy Dawn.

Here are the effects of each move in this mobile gacha title:

Life Binder Form

Seele Vollerei Herrscher of Rebirth Ultimate in Life Binder Form. (Image via miHoYo)

Basic Attack: Strides of Cutting Blade attacks with a four-sequence combo while replenishing the battlesuit charge and charges her Special attack in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Special Attack: Upon full charge, it casts a combo attack consuming all accumulated energy. Players can also use a Joint combo to inflict even more damage in this RPG title.

The Join Cobo is a feast for the eyes. She unleashes Flower Spirit Flora, emerges out of the ground and transforms herself into a giant scythe, and slashes her enemies. On the other hand, her weapon casts a Joint weapon skill that extends flora’s vines.

Ultimate: With her Ultimate, she throws a devastating punch and reveals the enemy Withering Fissure. Attacking with it increases her Crit Rate in this HoYoverse title.

Soul Shaper Form

Seele vollerei Herrscher of Rebirth's Ultimate in Soul Shaper Form. (Image via miHoYo)

Basic Attack: She teams up with Spirit Deer Diana dealing physical damage, and replenishes Battlesuit’s charge.

Special Attack: With a fully charged Herrscher of Rebirth, Seele Vollerei closes on enemies while spinning her scythe. Joint Combo in this form sends Spirit Deer that walks over enemies forcefully and slashes her enemies that sets off Honkai Impact 3rd Global Time Fracture.

On the other hand, her weapon unleashes Joint Weapon Skill, enabling her to teleport to the first enemy it hits. Additionally, a guiding magic circle gathers enemies in one place, and Spirit Deer Diana dashes around it while she attacks the opponents.

Ultimate: With her Honkai Impact 3rd Ultimate in Soul Shaper Form, her enchanted weapon pulls enemies towards her and casts the Dewy Twilight effect. In Dewy Twilight, her armaments and Combo attacks will have increased Crit Rate and physical damage.

This attack unveils a Withering Fissure that deals continuous damage, reducing their defense. It also enables other Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries in her team to deal additional physical damage with Withering Fissure.