Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries tier list (July 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd is an action RPG title developed by miHoYo for Android and iOS devices. It features over 20 characters or Valkyries in their respective battlesuits armed with weapons. Mech, Biologic, and Psychic are the three types of battlesuits, and Valkyries gain unique combat abilities upon wearing their respective ones.
The developers add new characters and battlesuits with every update. Additionally, some existing characters receive buff or nerfs, and power changes hands. That's where tier lists are helpful. It helps you choose which characters to upgrade, who to pull, and use in matches. That said, this article provides the tier list of Honkai Impact 3rd for July 2023.
Honkai Impact 3rd: All Valkyries ranked (July 2023)
Honkai Impact 3rd lets you comprise a team of three Valkyries to fight against enemies in its open-world gameplay. There are over 20 Valkyries and multiple battlesuits for each. This article classifies each character with their suits from S to C tiers. Characters in the S-tier are the most powerful in the current meta, and C includes the weakest.
S-tier Valkyries
The characters in this tier are stronger than all the others in Honkai Impact 3rd. They dominate the current meta, helping one clear all content easily. With these in your team, you can triumph over any enemy the game throws at you. Here is the list of S-tier Valkyries in this mobile gacha game:
- Bronya Zaychik in her Herrscher of Truth battlesuit
- Misteln Schariac in her Dreamweaver battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana in her Herrscher of the Void battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana in her Herrscher of Flamescion battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana in her Herrscher of Finality battlesuit
- Raiden Mei in her Herrscher of Origin battlesuit
- Raiden Mei in her Herrscher of Thunder battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik in her Herrscher of Reason battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik in her Haxxor Bunny battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik in her Silverwing N-EX battlesuit
- Murata Himeko in her Vermillion Knight: Eclipse battlesuit
- Durandal in her Bright Knight Excelsis battlesuit
- Durandal in her Palatinus Equinox battlesuit
- Durandal in her Dea Anchora battlesuit
- Seele Vollerei in her Stygian Nymph battlesuit
- Fu Hua in her Herrscher of Sentience battlesuit
- Elysia in her Herrscher of Human Ego battlesuit
- Seele Vollerei in her Starchasm Nyx battlesuit
- Fu Hua in her Azure Empyrea battlesuit
- Rozaliya Olenyeva in her Fervent Tempo battlesuit
- Rita Rossweisse in her Fallen Rosemary battlesuit
A-tier Valkyries
Honkai Impact 3rd fighters in this tier are stronger than all other Valkyries except for S-tier ones. They help clear most stages comfortably in this RPG title. Here is their tier list:
- Shigure Kira in her Sugary Starburst battlesuit
- Ai Hyperion in her Chrono Navi battlesuit
- Kallen Kaslana in her Sixth Serenade battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana in her White Knight Moonlight battlesuit
- PROMETHEUS in her Terminal Aide 0017 battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana in her Void Drifter battlesuit
- Raiden Mei in her Lightning Empress battlesuit
- Raiden Mei in her Striker Fulminata battlesuit
- Raiden Mei in her Danzai Spectramancer battlesuit
- Murata Himeko in her Blood Rose battlesuit
- Theresa Apocalypse in her Celestial Hymn battlesuit
- Theresa Apocalypse in her Starlit Astrologos battlesuit
- Rita Rossweisse in her Argent Knight Artemis battlesuit
- Rita Rossweisse in her Spina Astera battlesuit
- Rita Rossweisse in her Umbral Rose battlesuit
- Durandal in her Valkyrja Gloria battlesuit
- Rozaliya Olenyeva in her Molotov Cherry battlesuit
- Seele Vollerei in her Swallowtail Phantasm battlesuit
- Yae Sakura in her Unforgotten Apostle battlesuit
- Yae Sakura in her Flame Sakitama battlesuit
- Yae Sakura in her Heretic Miko battlesuit
- Yae Sakura in her Night Kasumi battlesuit
- Fu Hua in her Shadow Knight Moonblade battlesuit
- Fu Hua in her Chi Ling (Phoenix) battlesuit
- Fu Hua in her Hawk of the Fog battlesuit
- Fu Hua in her Seneschal battlesuit
- Asuka Shikinami Langley in her Blazing Hope battlesuit
- Elysia in her Miss Pink Elf battlesuit
B-tier Valkyries
This tier includes characters that are average performers in this mobile action title. They serve as the best options if players lack higher-tier Valkyries. However, upgrading them at every opportunity is the best way to get results from them. Here is the list of B-tier Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries:
- Kallen Kaslana in her Seigi-Sou Imayoh battlesuit
- Kallen Kaslana in her Sin Hunter battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana in her White Comet battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana in her Valkyrja Ranger battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana in her Divine Pray battlesuit
- Liliya Olenyeva in her Blueberry Blitz battlesuit
- Raiden Mei in her Crimson Impulse battlesuit
- Raiden Mei in her Shadow Dance battlesuit
- Raiden Mei in her Valkyrja Strike battlesuit
- Theresa Apocalypse in her Bloodmoon Embrace battlesuit
- Theresa Apocalypse in her Valkyrja Pledge battlesuit
- Theresa Apocalypse in her Violet Executer battlesuit
- Theresa Apocalypse in her Sakuno Rondo battlesuit
- Rita Rossweisse in her Stalker Phantom Iron battlesuit
- Fu Hua in her Valkyrja Accipiter battlesuit
- Mobius in her Infinite Ouroboros battlesuit
- Natasha Cioara in her Midnight Absinthe battlesuit
- Fischl in her Prinzessin der Verurteilung! battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik in her Chariot battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik in her Drive Kometa battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik in her Snowy Sniper battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik in her Yamabuki Armor battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik in her Dimension Breaker battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik in her Dawn of Silver Wolf battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik in her Black Nucleus battlesuit
- Murata Himeko in her Battle Storm battlesuit
- Murata Himeko in her Scarlet battlesuit
- Murata Himeko in her Valkyrie Triumph battlesuit
- Murata Himeko in her Arctic Kriegsmesser battlesuit
C-tier Valkyries
You must avoid using these Valkyries at all costs. One should opt to obtain higher-tier characters sooner. These are best for beginners to get accustomed to the gameplay mechanics of the title. Below is the list of C-tier Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries:
- Carole Pepper in her Sweet' n' Spicy battlesuit
- Eden in her Golden Diva battlesuit
- Vill-V in her Helical Contraption battlesuit
- Aponia in her Disciplinary Perdition battlesuit
- Pardofelis in her Riverist Calico battlesuit
- Griseo in her Starry Impression battlesuit
As mentioned, the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list changes with every update it receives. This list works best for the latest update, version 6.7, Straying Stars.
That concludes our Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for July 2023. Here are all Honkai redeem codes for July 2023 to get freebies and upgrade their Valkyries.