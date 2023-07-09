Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries tier list (July 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd is an action RPG title developed by miHoYo for Android and iOS devices. It features over 20 characters or Valkyries in their respective battlesuits armed with weapons. Mech, Biologic, and Psychic are the three types of battlesuits, and Valkyries gain unique combat abilities upon wearing their respective ones.

The developers add new characters and battlesuits with every update. Additionally, some existing characters receive buff or nerfs, and power changes hands. That's where tier lists are helpful. It helps you choose which characters to upgrade, who to pull, and use in matches. That said, this article provides the tier list of Honkai Impact 3rd for July 2023.

Honkai Impact 3rd: All Valkyries ranked (July 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd lets you comprise a team of three Valkyries to fight against enemies in its open-world gameplay. There are over 20 Valkyries and multiple battlesuits for each. This article classifies each character with their suits from S to C tiers. Characters in the S-tier are the most powerful in the current meta, and C includes the weakest.

S-tier Valkyries

The characters in this tier are stronger than all the others in Honkai Impact 3rd. They dominate the current meta, helping one clear all content easily. With these in your team, you can triumph over any enemy the game throws at you. Here is the list of S-tier Valkyries in this mobile gacha game:

Bronya Zaychik in her Herrscher of Truth battlesuit

Misteln Schariac in her Dreamweaver battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana in her Herrscher of the Void battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana in her Herrscher of Flamescion battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana in her Herrscher of Finality battlesuit

Raiden Mei in her Herrscher of Origin battlesuit

Raiden Mei in her Herrscher of Thunder battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik in her Herrscher of Reason battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik in her Haxxor Bunny battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik in her Silverwing N-EX battlesuit

Murata Himeko in her Vermillion Knight: Eclipse battlesuit

Durandal in her Bright Knight Excelsis battlesuit

Durandal in her Palatinus Equinox battlesuit

Durandal in her Dea Anchora battlesuit

Seele Vollerei in her Stygian Nymph battlesuit

Fu Hua in her Herrscher of Sentience battlesuit

Elysia in her Herrscher of Human Ego battlesuit

Seele Vollerei in her Starchasm Nyx battlesuit

Fu Hua in her Azure Empyrea battlesuit

Rozaliya Olenyeva in her Fervent Tempo battlesuit

Rita Rossweisse in her Fallen Rosemary battlesuit

A-tier Valkyries

Honkai Impact 3rd fighters in this tier are stronger than all other Valkyries except for S-tier ones. They help clear most stages comfortably in this RPG title. Here is their tier list:

Shigure Kira in her Sugary Starburst battlesuit

Ai Hyperion in her Chrono Navi battlesuit

Kallen Kaslana in her Sixth Serenade battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana in her White Knight Moonlight battlesuit

PROMETHEUS in her Terminal Aide 0017 battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana in her Void Drifter battlesuit

Raiden Mei in her Lightning Empress battlesuit

Raiden Mei in her Striker Fulminata battlesuit

Raiden Mei in her Danzai Spectramancer battlesuit

Murata Himeko in her Blood Rose battlesuit

Theresa Apocalypse in her Celestial Hymn battlesuit

Theresa Apocalypse in her Starlit Astrologos battlesuit

Rita Rossweisse in her Argent Knight Artemis battlesuit

Rita Rossweisse in her Spina Astera battlesuit

Rita Rossweisse in her Umbral Rose battlesuit

Durandal in her Valkyrja Gloria battlesuit

Rozaliya Olenyeva in her Molotov Cherry battlesuit

Seele Vollerei in her Swallowtail Phantasm battlesuit

Yae Sakura in her Unforgotten Apostle battlesuit

Yae Sakura in her Flame Sakitama battlesuit

Yae Sakura in her Heretic Miko battlesuit

Yae Sakura in her Night Kasumi battlesuit

Fu Hua in her Shadow Knight Moonblade battlesuit

Fu Hua in her Chi Ling (Phoenix) battlesuit

Fu Hua in her Hawk of the Fog battlesuit

Fu Hua in her Seneschal battlesuit

Asuka Shikinami Langley in her Blazing Hope battlesuit

Elysia in her Miss Pink Elf battlesuit

B-tier Valkyries

This tier includes characters that are average performers in this mobile action title. They serve as the best options if players lack higher-tier Valkyries. However, upgrading them at every opportunity is the best way to get results from them. Here is the list of B-tier Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries:

Kallen Kaslana in her Seigi-Sou Imayoh battlesuit

Kallen Kaslana in her Sin Hunter battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana in her White Comet battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana in her Valkyrja Ranger battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana in her Divine Pray battlesuit

Liliya Olenyeva in her Blueberry Blitz battlesuit

Raiden Mei in her Crimson Impulse battlesuit

Raiden Mei in her Shadow Dance battlesuit

Raiden Mei in her Valkyrja Strike battlesuit

Theresa Apocalypse in her Bloodmoon Embrace battlesuit

Theresa Apocalypse in her Valkyrja Pledge battlesuit

Theresa Apocalypse in her Violet Executer battlesuit

Theresa Apocalypse in her Sakuno Rondo battlesuit

Rita Rossweisse in her Stalker Phantom Iron battlesuit

Fu Hua in her Valkyrja Accipiter battlesuit

Mobius in her Infinite Ouroboros battlesuit

Natasha Cioara in her Midnight Absinthe battlesuit

Fischl in her Prinzessin der Verurteilung! battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik in her Chariot battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik in her Drive Kometa battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik in her Snowy Sniper battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik in her Yamabuki Armor battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik in her Dimension Breaker battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik in her Dawn of Silver Wolf battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik in her Black Nucleus battlesuit

Murata Himeko in her Battle Storm battlesuit

Murata Himeko in her Scarlet battlesuit

Murata Himeko in her Valkyrie Triumph battlesuit

Murata Himeko in her Arctic Kriegsmesser battlesuit

C-tier Valkyries

You must avoid using these Valkyries at all costs. One should opt to obtain higher-tier characters sooner. These are best for beginners to get accustomed to the gameplay mechanics of the title. Below is the list of C-tier Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries:

Carole Pepper in her Sweet' n' Spicy battlesuit

Eden in her Golden Diva battlesuit

Vill-V in her Helical Contraption battlesuit

Aponia in her Disciplinary Perdition battlesuit

Pardofelis in her Riverist Calico battlesuit

Griseo in her Starry Impression battlesuit

As mentioned, the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list changes with every update it receives. This list works best for the latest update, version 6.7, Straying Stars.

That concludes our Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for July 2023. Here are all Honkai redeem codes for July 2023 to get freebies and upgrade their Valkyries.

