Honkai Impact 3rd v6.1 update: Release date, new character, events, and more

After one of the most extended arcs featuring the Elysian Realm, Honkai Impact 3rd is all set to shift gears with the v6.1 update arriving on October 27. Players across the world can expect their favorite Valkyries to reunite, as new story chapters and events will be released for the community.

Once the update goes live, a new Battlesuit for Li Sushang will become available in Supply, alongside the 5th Anniversary events. Typically, players can expect a 6-hour maintenance period before the update hits official servers in all three regions.

The following article provides details about all the significant upcoming content arriving with v6.1.

Anniversary event, new Valkyrie, and more in Honkai Impact 3rd v6.1 (October 27)

1) Jade Knight (Li Sushang)

Li Sushang burst animation (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Li Sushang will debut as a playable character in the 6.1 update under her battlesuit name of "Jade Knight." She will be the S-ranked PSY-type support Valkyrie, dealing ice damage to enemies. Her weapon type will be Gauntlets, much like her parent's teacher, Fu Hua.

While in combat, Li Sushang will be able to accumulate "Blade Sanction" with each attack, which can be further used to perform combo attacks on enemies. Her ultimate ability summons a massive sword from the sky, damaging enemies and buffing an ally's ice damage.

Recommended Stigmata for Jade Knight (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Like other S-rank Valkyries, Li Sushang will receive her own set of Stigmata and weapons, which will be called the Eternal Moon set and Nocturnal Stealth, respectively.

2) Anniversary bonuses

Honkai Impact 3rd will celebrate its 5th Anniversary with the upcoming update, where HoYoverse will be giving away plenty of resources and crystals through different events. To start, players can log into the game right now to get Focused Supply Cards and a special Kiana Anniversary Stigma.

Honkai Impact 3rd Anniversary official cover (Image via HoYoverse)

After the update goes live on October 27, players can roll ten drops on the Focused Supply A for free. Starting October 29, HoYoverse will also be giving away one free S-rank Valkyrie, as players will have a choice between either Stygian Nymph or Miss Pink Elf.

Available rewards after the update (Image via HoYoverse)

Other login rewards include Focused Supply Cards, 1200 Crystals, and unique gift boxes from simply playing the latest version.

3) Anniversary event

The upcoming "Midnight Chronicles" event will be available during the update, where players will have to co-op with fellow Captains in three different game modes. There will be twelve maps in total, where each mode will undergo a reset of the map daily.

Anniversary event in v6.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The event's rewards will include 400 Crystals, Event Emblem, Infinite Ouroboros outfit, and Dazzling Star Ribbon.

4) Story Chapter XXXII

The upcoming episode of Honkai Impact 3rd will feature a long-awaited reunion of two main characters in the game after two years. Kiana and Mei will take on enemies on the Moon, as players will be able to hop into a new explorable area alongside a new base called the "Atra Sanctuary."

Kiana and Mei reunion (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing story missions and side objectives will grant players 1000 Crystals, Honkai Shard, and Ancient Willpowers. Like the Elysian Realm, players can expect this arc to continue throughout multiple upcoming versions.

