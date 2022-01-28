Genshin Impact "Great Banquet of the Adepti" event guide: Steps to get 120 Primogems ASAP

Genshin Impact has just announced a web event called "Great Banquet of the Adepti." Web events have been prominent lately, and they always help players get some Primogems easily.

The latest web event focuses on the ongoing Lantern Rite festival in Liyue. Traveler and Paimon team up with Zhongli and collect 'Shimmering Shells' to unlock regions of the Serenitea pot.

Here's a quick guide to earning 120 free Primogems from the event.

How to get Primogems from 'Great Banquet of the Adepti' event in Genshin Impact

Players are expected to unlock certain areas in the Serenitea Pot with Shimmering Shells. Unlocking each area rewards them with Primogems:

Jade Delicacies - 10 Primogems- 20 shells

- 10 Primogems- 20 shells Wish Upon a Lantern - 25 Primogems- 700 shells

- 25 Primogems- 700 shells Luck and Abundance - 25 Primogems- 700 shells

- 25 Primogems- 700 shells Iridescent Kites - 30 Primogems- 800 shells

- 30 Primogems- 800 shells Splendid Fireworks- 30 Primogems- 800 shells

It is evident that collecting Shimmering Shells is essential for getting Primogems. Players can unlock areas with shells that eventually grants valuable resource.

How to obtain Shimmering Shells in the newest Genshin Impact web event

The Shimmering Shells can be collected in the following ways:

Play the web event and go to the sea. A maximum of 400 shells can be collected from the sea daily.

Use 40 in-game Original Resin daily- 100 shells

Complete 2 Daily Commissions daily- 100 shells

Log into the game daily- 200 shells

Hence, players can collect a maximum of 800 Shimmering Shells in a single day if they complete all the tasks mentioned above. To collect all Primogems, they'll have to be consistent for at least four days.

Going out to sea is an equally integral part of the ongoing web event. Players can share the event and visit Genshin Impact's official Facebook page to get more Voyages.

An Underwater Rarities section is also available in the web event. Players can collect Rarity Chests from their Voyages to collect Underwater Rarities. These items can then be displayed on a stall for rewards such as Mora.

'The Great Banquet of the Adepti' in Genshin Impact: Event duration and eligibility

The Great Banquet of the Adepti event has already begun and will end on February 6, 2022, at 23:59 (UTC+8). Travelers need to collect their Primogems and other rewards from the in-game mail before this date.

Players who've reached Adventure Rank 10 or above can participate in the web event. Others who haven't reached this rank should not worry, as reaching AR 10 hardly takes some hours.

All in all, The Great Banquet of the Adepti is an excellent event for players to earn free Primogems in Genshin Impact version 2.4. The ongoing Fleeting Colors in Flight event has been equally rewarding for the community, and the return of Lantern Rite has been delightful.

