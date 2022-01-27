Genshin Impact Cor Lapis farming guide: All locations and merchants revealed

Travelers looking to farm Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact should be glad to know that 142 of them spawn in Liyue, with an additional five coming from one merchant.

It's an Ascension Material for Chongyun, Keqing, and Zhongli, as well as an item used in a few recipes. This item is technically an ore, so Travelers are recommended to use a Claymore or Geo user to break it quickly. Other weapon types will prove ineffective for general farming of this material.

One can easily recognize it in the wild for its orange appearance, contrasting with the rocks underneath it. They count as a Local Specialty from Liyue, meaning that it takes them two real-life days to respawn fully.

All Cor Lapis locations in Genshin Impact

The above interactive map showcases all locations that players need to know about this item. Predictably, it's only available in Liyue, as it's considered a Local Specialty there. Like any other interactive map that players may wish to use, they can zoom in or out and pan it to any specific area.

It's easy to use while playing Genshin Impact, especially if the player has a general understanding of how to traverse through Liyue.

Qiqi's passive works with this item; Ningguang's passive doesn't work here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Qiqi and Yanfei's Utility Passive will work to reveal this ore on the minimap, but it's worth noting that it shows all Local Specialties from Liyue. Thus, it can lead players to another Local Specialty if they only follow it and not the interactive map.

Their passives can still help them get a general idea of where nearby Local Specialties are on the minimap (in the form of a little white hand). Using it in conjunction with the previous interactive map will make farming it easy.

By comparison, Ningguang's passive, Trove of Marvelous Treasures, doesn't work with Cor Lapis. This passive only works with non-Local Specialties, although she is still useful as a Geo user who can easily break rocks.

Merchant location

Changsun is the lone merchant who sells Cor Lapis (Image via Genshin Impact)

There is one merchant who sells Cor Lapis, and her name is Changsun. She is located in Liyue Harbor, slightly southeast of the Mingxing Jewelry store. Travelers should notice her in front of some umbrellas and kites. Approach and talk to her to examine her wares.

After some dialogue, select the first option ("What are you selling?"). Changsun sells it among some other minor items; she only has five of this ore in stock, with each one costing 1500 Mora in Genshin Impact.

Her Cor Lapis inventory resets in three real-life days.

