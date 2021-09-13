All 13 Genshin Impact fishing locations in Liyue

Genshin Impact has released a fishing system with the 2.1 update. By talking to Nantuck and completing the Exploding Population quest, they can unlock the new system and three fishing associations across Liyue, Mondstadt, and Inazuma.
All three Teyvat nations also have several fishing spots that contain different types of fish. Liyue is no exception, and these are thirteen locations in the region where players can farm fish.
Best Genshin Impact fishing locations in northern Liyue
In total, Liyue has 13 fishing locations. While ten locations can be found in the northern Liyue region, three locations are towards the south.
All the thirteen locations have been marked in the image below:
The fish categories found in each location are as follows:
Location 1
- Medaka
- Brown Shirakodai
- Betta
Location 2
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Brown Shirakodai
Location 3
- Brown Shirakodai
- Dawncatcher
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Medaka
- Bitter Pufferfish
Location 4
- Brown Shirakodai
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
Location 5
- Akai Maou
- Betta
- Brown Shirakodai
- Golden Koi
- Rusty Koi
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
Location 6
- Abiding Angelfish
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
Location 7
- Betta
- Brown Shirakodai
- Crystalfish
- Medaka
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Dawncatcher
Location 8
- Betta
- Crystalfish
- Medaka
Location 9
- Akai Maou
- Betta
- Brown Shirakodai
- Golden Koi
- Rusty Koi
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
Location 10
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
- Snowstrider
- Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback
It is worth noting that the tenth location is located in Dragonspine region.
Best fishing locations in Southern Liyue
These are the locations where players can find fish in Southern Liyue:
These are the fish types available in these locations:
Location 1
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Crystalfish
- Betta
Location 2
- Betta
- Crystalfish
- Pufferfish
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Dawncatcher
Location 3
- Akai Maou
- Betta
- Brown Shirakodai
- Golden Koi
- Rusty Koi
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
By farming fishes in these locations, Genshin Impact players can unlock a wide range of rewards. These include weapons such as The Catch, Serenia Pot items. and fish bait recipes.
The Catch Polearm is available at the Inazuma Fishing Association. On the flip side, Liyue Fishing Association and the Mondstadt Fishing Association sell the Serenia Pot blueprints and fish baits, respectively.
The latest Lunar Realm event in Genshin Impact is also based on fishing, where players can pile up a ton of free Primogems by catching some fish daily. Hence, it is safe to assume that fishing will become an important mechanic in the game with future updates and events.
