All 13 Genshin Impact fishing locations in Liyue

Genshin Impact has released a fishing system with the 2.1 update. By talking to Nantuck and completing the Exploding Population quest, they can unlock the new system and three fishing associations across Liyue, Mondstadt, and Inazuma.

All three Teyvat nations also have several fishing spots that contain different types of fish. Liyue is no exception, and these are thirteen locations in the region where players can farm fish.

Best Genshin Impact fishing locations in northern Liyue

In total, Liyue has 13 fishing locations. While ten locations can be found in the northern Liyue region, three locations are towards the south.

All the thirteen locations have been marked in the image below:

Fishing Locations in Northern Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fish categories found in each location are as follows:

Location 1

Medaka

Brown Shirakodai

Betta

Location 2

Crystalfish

Dawncatcher

Medaka

Brown Shirakodai

Location 3

Brown Shirakodai

Dawncatcher

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Medaka

Bitter Pufferfish

Location 4

Brown Shirakodai

Dawncatcher

Medaka

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Location 5

Akai Maou

Betta

Brown Shirakodai

Golden Koi

Rusty Koi

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Location 6

Abiding Angelfish

Crystalfish

Dawncatcher

Medaka

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Location 7

Betta

Brown Shirakodai

Crystalfish

Medaka

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Dawncatcher

Location 8

Betta

Crystalfish

Medaka

Location 9

Akai Maou

Betta

Brown Shirakodai

Golden Koi

Rusty Koi

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Location 10

Tea-Colored Shirakodai

Snowstrider

Medaka

Lunged Stickleback

It is worth noting that the tenth location is located in Dragonspine region.

Best fishing locations in Southern Liyue

These are the locations where players can find fish in Southern Liyue:

Fishing Locations in Southern Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

These are the fish types available in these locations:

Location 1

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Crystalfish

Betta

Location 2

Betta

Crystalfish

Pufferfish

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Dawncatcher

Location 3

Akai Maou

Betta

Brown Shirakodai

Golden Koi

Rusty Koi

Sweet-Flower Medaka

By farming fishes in these locations, Genshin Impact players can unlock a wide range of rewards. These include weapons such as The Catch, Serenia Pot items. and fish bait recipes.

The Catch Polearm is available at the Inazuma Fishing Association. On the flip side, Liyue Fishing Association and the Mondstadt Fishing Association sell the Serenia Pot blueprints and fish baits, respectively.

The latest Lunar Realm event in Genshin Impact is also based on fishing, where players can pile up a ton of free Primogems by catching some fish daily. Hence, it is safe to assume that fishing will become an important mechanic in the game with future updates and events.

