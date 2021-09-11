How to make bait in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.1 introduced its fishing mechanic, allowing players to catch rare and precious sea creatures with just a bit of skill. These fish can be used for all sorts of maneuvers, including getting one of the most powerful 4-star weapons in the game.

Players will simply need bait and patience to begin amassing their fish collection. The first step that any aspiring angler will need is a fishing rod and bait. Suffice to say, bait plays a large role, so fans must learn how to make it here.

Genshin Impact: How to make fishing bait

As different fish will require different bait, players will want to be well acquainted with the latter's all four types in Genshin Impact. Fruit Paste, Redrot, False Worm, and Fake Fly each attract a different set of fish. Here's how to craft each bait:

Genshin Impact bait recipes

Fruit Paste is needed for the Medaka fish and all of its variants. It can be created with one Sunsettia and one Wheat. The mixture will provide 10 Fruit Paste bait.

Redrot bait is needed for the Stickleback fish and its variants, and can be crafted with one Dendrobium and one Fowl. This meaty bait will definitely attract those carnivorous fish.

The next bait Genshin Impact fans can make is False Worm, which is fittingly preferred by Butterfly fish. This bait can simply be made with one Slime Condensate and one Berry.

The final bait that players can create will likely be the most important one. The two fish that desire this bait are needed for The Catch, a powerful fishing exclusive polearm.

This bait is called Fake Fly, and will need one Horsetail and one Sakura Bloom. Fans will definitely want to make a ton of this bait as they will need a lot of Pufferfish and Koi to exchange for The Catch.

Genshin Impact's fishing system is definitely a fun take on the activity and can reward players with some great items.

