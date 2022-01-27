Genshin Impact: How to get the Talisman needed to claim free 4-star character in Lantern Rite 2022

Genshin Impact players should not miss the opportunity to unlock a free four-star character from the ongoing Lantern Rite festival. They simply need to complete certain challenges and obtain a Talisman to get the desired character.

The event not only lets them choose a new character but also allows them to unlock constellations. Considering that characters like Xingqiu and Xiangling get significant buffs with certain constellations, the Fleeting Colors in Flight event can be a game-changer for many.

Here's a quick guide to collecting the Talisman from the event.

How to get Affluence Talisman and Conquest Talisman in Genshin Impact

It is worth noting that players are required to collect 1000 Affluence Talisman and 1000 Conquest Talisman to invite a Liyue character. The list of available units includes:

Xiangling

Beidou

Xingqiu

Ningguang

Chongyun

Xinyan

Yun Jin

Yanfei

Affluence Talisman

Affluence Talisman in Genshin Impact can be collected from two different activities, which are Flameplume Starflowers and Wondrous Shadows. While players are expected to learn smelting and make some fireworks in the former, they have to solve some Lantern Riddles in the latter.

In Flameplume Starflowers, players need to use various smelting techniques that have different outputs. However, using a technique consumes Endurance. Also, the flame of the fire can be adjusted from the top right corner.

Hence, the aim is to make the perfect firework with the right combination of techniques while not overusing Endurance.

Wondrous Shadows, on the flip side, is much easier. To solve a riddle, players just need to move objects and create a shadow that reveals them to be the symbols for mountains, scales, and other things.

Both these activities grant Affluence Talisman, and more such mini-games will be added to the Fleeting Colors in Flight event in the upcoming days.

Conquest Talisman

Unfortunately, Genshin Impact players cannot collect Conquest Talisman at the moment. They will be available after the Oceanic Defender challenges are released in three days.

Until then, one can make sure to get the most Affluence Talismans. Both of these Talismans are also necessary to unlock the free Ningguang skin called Orchid's Evening Gown. After patch 2.4 ends, the skin will be available in the shop for 1680 Genesis Crystals.

Also Read Article Continues below

In a few weeks, Genshin Impact version 2.5 will be live with Yae Miko's banner. The five-star Electro Catalyst user has massive hype surrounding her and has been buffed during beta testing several times.

Edited by Danyal Arabi